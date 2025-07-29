The Tour de France should continue with the Montmartre finish in Paris – it’s the future

When I was at university, in my third year of a history degree, I wrote an essay about the Champs-Élysées, that most storied of avenues. It wasn’t so much the history, but about the philosophy of the space. The French Marxist philosopher Henri Lefebvre divided space into three distinct but linked categories: the perceived, conceived and lived; or the physical, mental and social.

The perceived space is an elegant avenue through the heart of Paris, which is also quite similar to the conceived space, although its architects would not have imagined its use as a dual-carriageway through the French capital

The avenue has a lot of lived experience. It has been there through French revolutions, the Paris Commune, world wars, and 1968. Since 1975 the Tour de France has also been part of its lived experience, with the Grand Tour finishing there, usually in a sprint finish, every year apart from 2024’s foray to Nice. This is what I think about when I think of the Champs-Élysées, final day sprints from Mark Cavendish to Jordi Meeus in 2023, and it's no doubt probably what you think of too.

However, this year, the Champs’ lived experience of the Tour de France changed. For the first time, a circuit around Montmartre, just 3km north east of the Arc de Triomphe was included, switching up the usual processional sprint stage to a full-on mini-Classic, as if the Tour of Flanders had come to Paris. Instead of the Oude Kwaremont, the cobbled Butte Montmartre was the key climb which decided the race, where Wout van Aert dropped Tadej Pogačar to fly to victory from.

Despite, perhaps because of the incessant rain, it was an epic final day, one that will live long in the memory. It was vindication for the Tour’s organisers, ASO, and their bold vision. The sprinters and the GC riders – and many fans – were sceptical of this change from tradition, but it was a magical experience, one which enlivened the final day, and tied the race up perfectly.

In the last few years the Tour de France has evolved under Christian Prudhomme and Thierry Gouvenou’s direction, from the time trial and bunch sprint-dominated event of all to a collection of one-day Classics in miniature. The days to Rouen, Vire Normandie, Mûr-de-Bretagne, Toulouse, and Pontarlier were all examples of this, and why couldn’t Paris be exactly the same? It has made for gripping viewing, and that’s only a good thing.

To succeed in this, you have to be a true race, an all-rounder, which is what Tadej Pogačar is. He was there again, at the front of the race in Paris, proof that he was deserving of a fourth Tour de France win.

I loved stage 21 of this year’s Tour de France. Sadly, I wasn’t in Montmartre watching it with the ridiculous crowds, but I was standing on the cobbles of the Champs in the rain, watching riders actually race on the last day, and the sheer excitement of the event got to me. It’s easy to be cynical about cycling sometimes, particularly from my point of view, but this was great, and I found myself swept up in it all.

It needs to become a regular fixture of the Tour, so I was delighted to see that ASO are already exploring making it one. Perhaps not every year, but it could be one of a rotation of options for the end of the race. Prudhomme has already hinted that the Tour might not always finish in Paris, so with this, it could be on a rotation – sprint finish one year, then somewhere else, whether that’s a time trial in Bordeaux or a final day on Mont Ventoux (imagine!) and then the Montmartre course the next.

Cycling, like most things in this world, is often too traditional and reactionary. However, things need to change to keep people interested, and the final stage of the Tour de France is no exception.

I always come back to what this sport looks like to outsiders, and the idea that the final day of the biggest race is essentially a procession until the final couple of kilometres must seem silly, and alienate people too.

What I really want is a race that is live until the final moment, a Tour de France won on the Côte de la Butte Montmartre, where someone is pipped at the very last. That didn’t happen this year, with the GC times neutralised, but why not? A Grand Tour should be won by the person who is the best over 21 days, not 20.

The new lived experience of the Champs-Élysées should be here to stay. A new chapter of the road’s history has now been written. Perhaps I should go back and submit that essay again.

