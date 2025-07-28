Start uncertain for Demi Vollering as team awaits concussion test results after crash-marred Stage 3 at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Demi Vollering’s continuation in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift hangs in the balance after a heavy crash in the final kilometres of Stage 3 left the race favourite battered and awaiting medical clearance to stay in the fight for yellow.

Further medical tests, including a second concussion protocol, will be conducted on Tuesday morning to determine whether the Dutch GC contender is fit to start Stage 4.



“Further tests, including a second concussion protocol, will be carried out tomorrow morning to rule out any suspicion. These results will enable Demi and the team to confirm whether or not she will be at the start line tomorrow,” FDJ-SUEZ announced.

Stage 3 saw the peloton tackle the second-longest stage of this year's Tour with a relatively flat 163 kilometres between La Gacilly and Angers. After a four-rider breakaway was caught within the final 8 kilometres, a full peloton headed into the finishing town preparing for a sprint showdown.



The crash happened just 3.7km from the finish line, as the peloton surged through a fast, narrowing bend en route to a sprint finale.



A large number of riders hit the deck in the pile-up, including Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek). But it was last year’s runner-up, Vollering, who was among the last to rise from the tangle, visibly shaken and slow to get to her feet.

With a torn kit and evident pain, Vollering remounted with the help of her teammates, who surrounded and supported her all the way to the finish line, even pushing her along at times.

The 5km safety zone was in effect for the sprint stage, which means that Vollering hasn't lost any time in the General Classification, but the physical toll was apparent.

“She has pain in her knee, pain in her glutes, and pain in her back," FDJ-SUEZ manager Stephen Delcourt tallied up.

Initial assessments by the team doctor revealed multiple contusions but ruled out the need for a hospital visit. Vollering also underwent an evaluation for a suspected concussion.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“She’s really positive and wants to continue, but we just need time,” said Delcourt.

As evening fell, the team issued a statement confirming that follow-up tests scheduled for Tuesday morning will determine whether Vollering is able to continue in the race.



Stage 4 is another sprint day for the peloton. The apck will traverse the 130 kilometres between Saumur and Poitiers.

There is just one categorised climb, the Côte de Marigny (0.9km at 5.4%), which comes at 29km from the finish. But unless a breakaway manages to stay away, another sprint finish is likely.