Start uncertain for Demi Vollering as team awaits concussion test results after crash-marred Stage 3 at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Demi Vollering’s continuation in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift hangs in the balance after a heavy crash in the final kilometres of Stage 3 left the race favourite battered and awaiting medical clearance to stay in the fight for yellow.

Further medical tests, including a second concussion protocol, will be conducted on Tuesday morning to determine whether the Dutch GC contender is fit to start Stage 4.

“Further tests, including a second concussion protocol, will be carried out tomorrow morning to rule out any suspicion. These results will enable Demi and the team to confirm whether or not she will be at the start line tomorrow,” FDJ-SUEZ announced.

