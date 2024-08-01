'I want to be the best in the world' - sitting down with Chloé Dygert

A crash in the time trial thwarted Chloé Dygert's Olympic triple effort, but she's still got the track and road race to go. Chris Marshall-Bell sits down with the enigmatic American to find out what makes her tick

The fateful time trial that injured Dygert and began her downward spiral
There is a big secret about Chloé Dygert: she doesn’t like bikes. The rumour has it that the reigning time trial world champion became a professional cyclist only because of a family bribe – and that she has no interest in the sport or its history. “That’s true! That’s absolutely true,” the American surprises me, verifying what I had assumed was a myth. “I don’t like to train, but I do like to win,” she elaborates. “I do have bad days and I do struggle when I don’t want to ride a bike, but I have been very blessed with the drive, motivation, structure and discipline to be able to do so. And when I do have a good day, it’s all worth it. I love winning, and I love what comes after that because ‘next’ is always a bigger and better thing.” 

Nothing is bigger or better than an Olympic gold medal, and the 27-year-old cyclist who doesn’t really like cycling, could feasibly pick up two of them. Going into the Olympic Games, she was a favourite for three, but took bronze in the time trial after a heavy crash on the Paris cobbles.

