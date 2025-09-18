Specialized added weight to the new Aethos: So we went in search of some hills to see how it performed
The new model is a taller, longer, comfier version of the acclaimed original, on a mission to bring more people into its premium ecosystem
Watch live as Life Time Grand Prix titles are decided at Big Sugar finale
How often should you replace your chain and cassette, and does cross chaining really matter?
Is it wheelie October already? New gravel and road hoops dropping everywhere just now
Portland to protest Trump’s troop deployment in the most Portlandia way: a naked bike ride
7 things you didn’t know about Magdeleine Vallieres, Canada’s first-ever Elite Road Race World Champion
Happy Birthday Garmin: to celebrate 35 years, the cycling tech giant is having a huge sale – including this Garmin Edge 540 Solar with $150 savingDeals
Latest news
'I think we'll improve him' - Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe plot performance gains for incoming Remco Evenepoel
Dan Bigham hopes to make Belgian time trial star 'even more outrageous than he already is'
Bike theft is becoming effectively decriminalised, and something needs to change
Police in Britain won't investigate thefts from stations if a bike is there for more than two hours
By Adam Becket Published
Portuguese cycling team banned for 20 days after two anti-doping rule violations
APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense will not be able to race between 23 October and 11 October after two riders had asserted anti-doping rule violations
By Adam Becket Published
Ineos Grenadiers lose key management pair to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe as Remco Evenepoel's arrival nears
Zak Dempster to join as chief of sports, and Oli Cookson as head of racing
By Adam Becket Published
Castelli's says its new Do.Di.Ci jacket is the "spiritual heir" to the Gabba
Designed for cool and dry conditions the Italian brand says its the most breathable offering in its fall winter range
By Luke Friend Published
'I'm super happy to take another title': Remco Evenepoel blasts to European Championships time trial victory
The new time trial world champion trounced runner-up Filippo Ganna
By James Shrubsall Published
Latest Features
I was broke, depressed and disillusioned: Here's how I cycled my way back to health and happiness
How do you rebuild your fitness, confidence and joy in cycling after years of stress, burnout and poor health? Cycling Weekly's tech editor did exactly that – and these are the lessons he learned along the way
By Andy Carr Published
Building muscle might just be the best way to improve your riding; especially as you age
There are myriad benefits to strength training, from improved power to better neuromuscular efficiency. And the benefits increase as you hit middle-age
By Rob Kemp Published
How do we create a 'culture of courteousness' within cycling?
As the City of London police proposes higher fines for dangerous cyclists, we ask what could be done to create a safer, and more equitable cycling culture in the capital
By Meg Elliot Published
Latest Tech
You can now take videos with your cycling sunglasses and connect them to Strava or Garmin, if you have a pair of Oakley Meta Vanguards
The new glasses come with Strava integration, a high-definition camera and headphones too
By Adam Becket Published
“No saddle sores, no more sit bone pain, and probably most importantly, no more soft tissue pain.” Trek launches new 'pro-tested' 3d printed Aeolus saddle updates
Trek adds 3d printed tech to their excellent Aeolus range for the first time, hoping you don't overlook the performance creds of their race winning in-house range
By Andy Carr Published
Latest Fitness
Riding a bike faster means turning the pedals harder, so is understanding of today's training techniques really helping people go faster?
Have power meters, heart-rate monitors and training software made any difference to how we train?
By James Shrubsall Published
New Rwandan inspired virtual world added to MyWhoosh ahead of UCI World Championships
New route and a three-part challenge to unlock in-game updates
By Simon Richardson Published
Latest Racing
'I was not sure to win' – Marlen Reusser caps rainbow jersey debut with European Championships time trial victory
Swiss rider stamps 49-second winning margin to continue dominance against the clock
By Tom Davidson Published
Team Bottrill dominate best all-rounder time trial competition with late victory by a whisker
There were new BBAR winners and successful title defences across eight different categories
By James Shrubsall Published
Meet the team
Gravel Cycling
Checkout the Checkout - Trek's first full-suspension gravel bike
MTB may have been borrowing gravel bars recently, but this might be the first time gravel borrowed full-suss - with a built in luggage rack
By Andy Carr Published
Racing for joy: How Ian Boswell balances family, work and gravel’s new era
The former WorldTour pro reflects on life after the peloton, honouring Sule Kangangi and navigating gravel’s commercial evolution
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published
US Gravel Nationals: Lauren Stephens powers to third straight title; Bradyn Lange wins with breakthrough performance
The race was the first in Minnesota after two years in Nebraska and produced one new champion and one three-peat winner
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published
Latest reviews
From bikepacking to racing, the ENVE Foundation AG25 gravel wheelset aims to do it all
We tested the do-it-all gravel wheelset, that makes good use of ENVE's carbon experience but do come at a price premium compared with some other wheels.
By Tim Russon Published
MAAP Alt_Road Cargo Bibs 2.0 Review: Can they stand up to the demands of a UCI gravel race?
We tested the bibs at the 100km Graean Gravel World Gravel Series event to see how they faired
By Andy Turner Published
Panaracer GravelKing X1 TLR Review: plush, confidence inspiring, and rapid in a straight line
The Colour Edition X1s proved to be a supple allrounder with plenty of durability
By Andy Turner Published
Group Tests
Best aero bikes 2025: the world's fastest bikes ridden and rated
Aero bikes are no longer just for the sprinters. They now dominate the pro peloton regardless of parcours. See why you should follow suit with our six top picks for the best aero road bikes
By Paul Norman Last updated
Best recovery drinks for cycling 2025: post-ride drinks rated and reviewed
We look at the best available protein and recovery drinks to ensure you’re recovered and good to go for your next training session
By Andy Turner Last updated
Best winter bib tights 2025: reviewed and rated for both men and women
Owning a set of the best bib tights is vital to keep you warm through the cold winter months. With the right pair, you're much more likely to head out the door
By Hannah Bussey Last updated
Latest Deals
Trek drops the price of our best direct drive smart trainer, the Garmin Tacx Flux S Smart Trainer, by $350
Deals Trek Bikes has a massive discount on the brilliant Garmin Tacx Flux S, and if you're looking to grab one for winter indoor cycling, then this early Amazon Big Deal Days offer is hard to beat
By Paul Brett PublishedDeals
Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals 2025: Prime Big Deal Days are back this October, get a head start on your holiday shopping with early access deals
Prime Big Deals Days return this October 7-8th, kicking off the holiday shopping period ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
By Matt Ischt-Barnard Last updated
Bargain Alert! Get £100 off the Muc-Off Mobile Washer - a winter essential and my top tip for surviving the Cyclocross season
Deals I love the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer. In recent years, it has become an obsolete essential during the cyclocross season, and you can save 40% with this early Amazon Big Deal Days offer
By Paul Brett PublishedDeals
More from Cycling Weekly
Who will be battling for the rainbow jersey at the Elite Men's and Women's road races this weekend
Now we've seen how the races are playing out on the Kigali course, here's who we think will be vying for victory this weekend
By Simon Richardson Published
The Tour de France just killed the climbing bike - here’s the physics that proves it
A lightweight bike must be easier to ride on a hilly course? The science says no, and this is why the climbing bike might be dead in WorldTour racing, but it doesn't mean they're of no use to you and I.
By Andy Turner Published
'Friends of mine tell me I've got a wonderful sniffer': How one rider combines his love of cake with an obsession for riding
There's barely a day go by when MyWhoosh Big Ride Challenge rider Graham doesn't sniff out a nice little cafe with some great looking cake
By Owen Rogers Published