French WorldTour team to fold, according to reports

Arkéa-B&B Hotels staff and riders told that team has not found sponsors for 2026

Arkéa-B&amp;B Hotels at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

French men's WorldTour team and women's ProTeam Arkéa-B&B Hotels is to fold, it was reported on Wednesday morning.

French sports newspaper L'Équipe reported that the team's manager, Emmanuel Hubert, told riders and staff on Wednesday via message that he had been unable to find sponsors for 2026 and onwards, and therefore the team would come to an end.

The closure of the team was rumoured for months, with both Arkéa and B&B Hotels stopping their sponsorship at the end of the season.

According to L'Équipe, Arkéa-B&B Hotels counts 150 staff members, including 27 male and 13 female riders.

The riders and staff had been free to find new teams for months, with the move of Kévin Vauquelin to Ineos Grenadiers announced last week.

WorldTour licences for 2026-2028 are set to be renewed at the end of the season, with a space certainly up for grabs with the absence of Arkéa.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1