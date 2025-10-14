Brompton abandons front wheel drive in big rethink on e-bike range

Brompton launched it's original e-bike derivative of it's popular folding bike with a front wheel drive system. Steering and driving via the front wheel makes for some interesting challenges, which were never really addressed in the first attempt, as putting power through a front wheel in that context is fraught difficulty.

Today, Brompton have abandoned front drive across their range, with a new drive system mounted in the rear hub. With batteries still out front ahead, placing their mass ahead of the steering axis, the challenges of driving through the front wheel at least will no longer bother the popular bikes, and riders can expect far better manners from this new system.

All e-driven models in the Brompton range will now feature rear a proprietary rear hub drive system, delivering 24 or 30nm of torque to the rear wheel, using a 345KWh battery which they claim is now good for an impressive 90km of range.

While a Brompton’s signature move will always be its ability to fold down to a portable size, it also presents a big challenge to the packaging for an e-drive system. Despite that challenge, Brompton have always evolved, and this latest move is just another example, alongside the work they've done to lightweight the top end models.

“Cities don’t stand still, and neither do we,” said Will Carleysmith, Chief Design & Engineering Officer at Brompton.

And he’s right. Brompton has turned its tiny wheels across a changing landscape ever since Andrew Ritchie’s first prototype in 1973, and has adjusted accordingly. Additional gear range. Titanium frames. Adventure-ready models. Adaptation has been an intrinsic part of its story, and its success. And now it’s launched its lightest ever folding e-bike, the Electric T Line.

The new rear drive range, is topped off by the T line, weighing a claimed 11.2kg without the battery, and 14.1kg with it, it’s built around a titanium and carbon frameset and Brompton’s new proprietary e-Motiq system, designed to meet the needs of today’s urban cyclist. Originally featured on the brand’s larger wheel G Line Electric bike it is now used across the T, C and P Line models. Whilst the entry level is now £2995, which is very reasonable for a UK made e-bike of this quality, the top of the range bike now retails at £5799.

As mentioned, the 250w rear hub motor delivers 24 or 30Nm of torque depending on the model, and features a torque sensor used to ensure that the power received matches that of the pedal stroke, helping to create a smooth and more realistic ride feel. Meanwhile the detachable 345Wh battery claims to provide up to 90km of range.

Naturally, this will differ depending on the terrain but paired with Brompton Electric App, the e-Motiq system delivers users with information, updated every 6km, on battery life and range based on feedback achieved over the first 100km of use. Smart indeed.

All this data can be accessed via the handlebar control, which also is where the assistance settings are found. The Electric T Line offers both a Start Assist Mode and a Walk Assist Mode, both created in response to the needs of typical Brompton users. The former is a boost designed to help users navigate steep inclines or when pulling away at traffic junctions, while the latter powers the motor up to 6km/h to match the user’s walking pace when pushing the bike through the streets and around train stations.

None of this tech however appears to be at the cost of the bike’s aforementioned ‘signature move’. Brompton says the Electric T Line can be folded down in less than 20 seconds.

“The new Brompton Electric range is our answer to the evolving way we live and move. We’ve kept everything people love about Brompton - the portability, the engineering, the joy of the ride - and added the intelligence and lightness to make it easier, smarter, and even more fun,” says Will Carleysmith.

“The Electric T Line in particular is a huge leap forward. It shows that it is possible to have an exceptionally light e-bike, which can stand up to the rigours of daily use, with the power of a smart system. This, alongside the rigorous safety measures that go into making Brompton’s electric bikes, is a combination that we’re excited to see our customers put to the test.”