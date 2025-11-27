<p id="613c50fd-9632-4097-bbbb-3b77e3ee3352">Good evening to those in the UK, and good morning and good afternoon to those in the US. Happy Thanksgiving! I'm Adam, and I'll be taking you through the next few hours of the Black Friday prelude.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Of course, we're not actually there yet, but we're getting close, and a lot of the sales have begun in earnest already. Keep up to date with us here, as we take us through all the best deals and discounts.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Normally, I write about news from the world of cycling, but tonight, I'll be dealing in deals.</p>