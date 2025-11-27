I used a power meter to train for Gravel Burn and swear by the results - this 20% off Black Friday special from 4iii is one of the best deals I've found

For my recent training leading up to Gravel Burn, I switched between two power meters depending on the training day – a spider-based option fitted to my Cannondale Super X gravel race bike and a 4iii crank-based system on the bike I used for indoor cycling.

This Black Friday, the Canadian-based company is running a 20% off deal across its complete crankset and single-sided model range, including options for Shimano Dura-Ace, Ultegra, XTR, and TRP Evo 12 cranksets. Crankarm options include a wide range of brands and models from Shimano, SRAM, FSA, Cannondale, and TRP.

While power meters have become increasingly popular among pro and amateur peloton riders, they're still seen as an unnecessary purchase for the recreational cyclist. Not only are power meters pricey, but the sheer variation in design and application can complicate the purchasing decision and make the entire process daunting.

And I get that. The best power meters are tricky to navigate at the best of times, with spider, pedal, and spindle-based options, as well as rear hub versions complicating things. Of all the types, the easiest and most cost-effective power meter I've found is the one located on the crankarm. Not only is this the lightest solution, but it only requires changing a crankarm (for single-sided measurement) or the entire crankset if you require dual-sided measurement.

Training with a power meter is incredibly beneficial for monitoring training adaptations, load, and fatigue over time, allowing you to track your form and predict when you'll reach peak form. As a tech writer, I have access to many power meters – not only do most of our test bikes come pre-fitted with power meters, but as a competitive cyclist and elite eSports racer, I always need a secondary power meter to validate performances on Zwift and MyWhoosh. This means I've tested almost all of the popular options.

With 4iii, you really can't go wrong ordinarily, but with this discount, it's pretty amazing. The brand is offering 20% off all new factory-fitted power meters across its site this Black Friday, so it's worth browsing the deals section to see what is available.

Alternatively, if you're looking for deals on other cycling-related components, bikes, tyres, cycling computers, smart trainers, and more, make sure you take a look at our main Black Friday deals page, where our in-house experts have collected more than 100 of the best offers