Santa has come early! Garmin has dropped the price of the Edge 540 solar ahead of Black Friday next week, to its lowest ever price of just $249 - save $150 with this black friday garmin deal

Black Friday is now just under two weeks away, but the cycling deals are landing fast, and this early Black Friday Garmin deal is a beauty. If you're looking for one of the best bike computers at a bargain price, this deal hunter suggests grabbing this Amazon Black Friday discount now, as it is likely to sell out very quickly.

The Garmin Edge 540 Solar is already our choice for the best value cycling computer, and it has just been discounted by a huge $150—a massive 38% off the RRP of $399.99, bringing the price down to just $249.99. It's not only the lowest price we've seen, but it also means the Solar 540 is now the same price as its non-solar sibling, and a Black Friday bargain.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review, our cycling tech expert scored the non-solar version of the 540 with a glowing 4.5-star rating—highlighting its phenomenal battery life as a key review highlight, which, of course, only gets better with the solar version.

Save 38% Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Edge 540 Solar is one of our top choices for the best Garmin GPS computers. The Garmin Edge 540 shares many features with its Garmin Edge 840 sibling, including a compact and appealing size. It misses out on the benefit of a touchscreen, which does make it cheaper, and therefore our value choice when it comes to cycling computers. Value, which is now even better, at this price, and a bargain buy worth snapping up.

Garmin states that the Edge 540 Solar will add an extra 25 minutes per hour from solar charging (in battery saver mode, during daytime rides, and in the best sunny conditions). This gives the already huge 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode, a significant boost. For comparison, our best overall bike computer—the Hammerhead Karoo 2 only has a 15-hour battery, and that also has a Black Friday 2025 discount. The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is reduced to $444 from $475.00 on Amazon.

The Garmin Edge 540 is compact, but packs plenty powerful features into its slender build. (Image credit: Future)

