There appears to be a price war on the Garmin Edge 1040, and the consumers are winning. But be quick, they won't hang around for long

Just three short days ago, Adam, the Cycling Weekly News Editor, found what was a gem of a deal in the early Black Friday spoils.

With some retailers knocking up to a 42% off the RRP, it was hardly to be sniffed at; who wouldn't want £250/ $ off the price of the much coveted Garmin Edge 1040 GPS bike computer?

Anyway, while tracking all the Black Friday Bike Deals across this cyber weekend, I suddenly saw that retailers in the UK appear to have started a price war.

While price matching is to be expected, undercutting isn't something we usually see.

Save $141.99 Garmin Edge 1040 Solar: was $699.99 now $558 at Walmart Deals on Garmin GPS computers in the US are a lot trickier to find, and this one is from Walmart of all places. It may not be quite as big as the UK offer at 20% off, but it's undercut all other retailers as far as I can see, and it's the solar model to boot.

Currently undercuts the Decathlon deal by £10 and with free postage, I'm actually wondering if the two brands that have got this extra saving have realised that all the other retailers haven't quite discounted it this heavily.

These price drops, rather than matches, aren't something I've seen in the past half-decade while covering Black Friday and other sale periods, such as Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. So I really don't think it will hang around for long.

When we reviewed the Edge 1040, it was Garmin's flagship bike computer. One of the only bad things we had to say at the time was that it was wildly expensive.

The price has naturally been reduced due to a newer model, the Garmin Edge 1050 now taking top spot, but even at the time of the launch, we concluded that the Edge 1040 was probably still the better buy as they offered such similar features that the price hike wasn't necessary.

Now that there's such a large saving to be had on the RRP, it's hard to say a bad thing against this model, especially if you already have a power meter.

There really are so many features in this compact GPS unit that it's hard to list them all, but rest assured that as well as tracking and measuring all your ride data and metrics, it also delivers power guidance, and real-time stamina insights, like having your own virtual coach and DS on your handlebars.