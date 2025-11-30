Does Garmin even know about this? The massive $561 Cyber Monday discount on the Epix Pro watch is so big it looks like a typo

As a rule of thumb, anything with a discount of over 15% is worth paying attention to. Obviously, the higher the price, the greater the monetary saving, which is why we're constantly scouring big-ticket items for anything above this threshold.

So, I can't impress enough as to exactly how big this deal is on the Garmin Epix Pro watch, to the point that I wonder if someone has got the five and the one the wrong way round.

I've even checked the historic prices, yes, this is the cheapest it's ever been, and directly on the Garmin website, where it's still currently full price!

We've been adding deals all weekend to our live Black Friday cycling deals page, and thought we had already seen some impressive discounts, but this one is on a whole new level.

Save $561.01 Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): was $1,099.99 now $538.98 at Amazon I can't even work out how this is possible to save this much money on a watch. Surely this deal is going to be pulled or will only be available for a limited time. It really is a case of get it while it's hot.

Choosing the best smartwatch for cycling can be tricky. I've personally found the Garmin Fenix series to be a good balance between sports features and everyday wear, mainly because it's easy to use, offers accurate heart rate readings, has excellent battery life, and (most importantly for me) displays big numbers so I can see without my reading glasses.

However, one thing they don't do very well is look good on your wrist when you’re not in sports gear. The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2), on the other hand, could become the only watch you’ll ever need, but probably couldn't afford - Until now.

To start with, there are three sizes to choose from, making it look less like a sci-fi gadget. Plus, it doesn't scream "look at me, I do sports when I'm not in a suit" aesthetics.

In fact, it has a watch face that resembles a classic submariner. How it transforms from a stylish watch to detailed mapping apps or turn-by-turn multi-band GPS navigation still surprises me.

As expected from anything from the house of Garmin, this watch will be the gold standard in performance. It offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, along with training metrics, recovery insights, the Garmin ECG app, a visual race predictor, ClimbPro, and even a multisport auto transition to switch between your pre-chosen sports so you don't have to remember to record your race or splits.

And that’s just scratching the surface of its capabilities; it'll even play your favourite playlist, track your movements, and even pay for your lunch.

So, even if this wasn’t what you planned to buy this Cyber Monday, if you’ve been on the fence about your next tech purchase, consider this - I honestly don’t see how this deal can be beat.