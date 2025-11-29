I just won Black Friday by finding the Magicshine Allty 1500S bike light at 50% off - hurry, as it might disappear before Cyber Monday

I just added the Magicshine Allty 1500s to our best bike lights guide this week. Awarding it the title of best smart front bike light after it was along with our new best overall, the Ravemen K1400, one of the best bike lights, Cycling Weekly Tech Editor Andy Carr put it to the test this Fall/Autumn.

And... it is now 50% off via Amazon in the US.

That takes it from its original RRP of $109.99 down to just $55. According to the Keepa app, this is the lowest price the Allty 1500S has ever been.

I've been keeping a watchful eye on all money-saving offers for the past fortnight, and sharing the best Black Friday cycling deals here.

But this one stood out as such an incredible offer, I had to (no pun intended) shine a spotlight on it.

Save 50% ($54.99) Magicshine Allty 1500S: was $109.99 now $55 at Amazon This is an incredible saving on one of the best front bike lights we tested this year. Hurry though, I think this will sell out fast.

Save 15% Magicshine ALLTY 1500S: was £89.99 now £76.49 at Tweeks Cycles While this isn't quite as good as the USA deal, this 15% saving takes the price down to the RRP of the Raveman K1400, which matched the ALLTY 1500S for light, but became the best overall front bike light due to price, making this offer not to be missed.

The Magicshine Allty 1500S really stood out for Andy during testing because its light settings were not only extremely bright but also customisable via the Magicshine app.

On paper, this might seem like a strange feature, especially since the light is so simple to operate as a standalone unit. However, realising that you can adjust the light to suit your riding conditions—whether to reduce or maximise power—makes this a nearly bespoke option.

There's even a swappable battery system, making it ideal for long adventures where extra run time is needed, or charging options are limited.

This feature alone would have been perfect for 24-hour bike races or challenging Audax events, where you're riding from dawn until well after dusk. Calculating riding time and daylight to conserve battery life—especially when you're already mentally exhausted from the effort—is easier said than done.

Having a spare battery to switch over to is brilliant. In fact, I wonder why this has not been done before.

The only reason this light didn't win the overall best front bike light award was that the RAVEMEN K1400 was cheaper. With this outstanding 50% discount, however, the title now firmly goes to the Magicshine Allty 1500S.