What’s the best bike for commuting?

Looking for a reliable bike to get you from A to B on a daily basis? We round up some of the best bike styles for cycling to work

If you’re looking for a bike for commuting that will keep you rolling from home to work (and anywhere else) on a daily basis with minimal maintenance, then there are several options on the market.

The ideal commuting bike for you depends heavily upon the nature of your commute: are the roads smooth? Are you planning on trundling through your local park? Or combining a stint on public transport?

>>> Cycle to work scheme: everything you need to know

To help you wade through the huge volume of choice on offer in the cycling world, here’s a look at some of the most popular bike styles favoured by commuters…

Hybrid bikes

Good for: Urban riding, gentle off-road if you choose one with wider tyres

Hybird bikes are the most popular commuting option. They’re a mixture between road and mountain bikes – often combining a lightweight aluminium frame with slick yet wide tyres and dics brakes.

There are many different styles of hybrid bike – some are closer to mountain bikes and come with suspension and wide tyres (35c+), whilst others are effectively road bikes with flat handlebars (with tyes around 25-28c).

>>> Mountain bike versus hybrid

The more rugged your ride, the closer to the mountain bike end you should go – but if you’ll be mainly cruising on city streets then you might as well bypass the weight of suspension and beefy tyres and opt for a more nimble cousin of the road bike.

>>> Check out the best hybrid bikes here.

Three hybrid bikes to consider:

B’Twin Triban 520 Flat Bar – £429

An aluminium frame which is almost identical to the drop bar road version – meaning it’s built to be quick and nippy. A carbon fork drops the weight and there’s plenty of gears.

B’Twin Triban 520 review here.

Specialized Sirrus hybrid bike – £425

The Sirrus is a fast selling hybrid range from Specialized, with an assorted range at various prices. We tested out the entry level version, which sports an aluminium frame, steel fork plus triple chainset and rim brakes.

Specialized Sirrus hybrid bike review here

Canyon Urban 7.0 hybrid bike – £1149

A nippy aluminium frame with eight hub gears and a belt drive – both of which keep maintenance to a minimum. A clever ‘IXOW’ system meant it’s difficult for anyone to tamper with the seatpost or wheels without knowing how, handy for those parking up in urban areas.

Canyon Urban hybrid bike review here

Folding bikes

Good for: Commutes with a train journey in the middle

Folding bikes are ideal if you’re combining your journey with a train ride. Doing so can drastically cut down your travel time, giving you the chance to ride to a faster train station or cut out the walk each side.

The nature of the folding bike also means you can pop it under your desk at work, removing the risk of bike theft associated with the alternatives.

Folding bikes come in all sorts of wheel sizes. The smaller the wheel size, the easier it’ll be to get the bike on a train, but a bigger wheel will be quicker.

Folders are also popular among those who want a bike they can take on holiday with them with ease – in the boot of the car or back of the caravan.

>> See the best folding bikes here

Three folding bikes to consider:

B’Twin Hoptown 320 folding bike – £179

An entry level option from Decathlon, the B’Twin Hoptown comes with six hub gears and offers plenty of adjustment when it comes to saddle height, so it’s perfect for sharing.

Brompton Bikes – from £995

The market leaders, Brompton, allow you to spec your own folding bike with the ideal handlebar type, gear set up and accessory selection. The bikes fold quickly and easily via a clasp at the centre.

Brompton bikes review here

Tern Verge X11 folding bike – £2399.99

A top of the line version, ideal if you’re looking for marginal gains in your journey from home to station. The frame is built around 22 inch wheels, and disc brakes – the greater diameter makes for faster rides but means the folded unit isn’t quite as small as traditional options.

Tern Verge X11 review here

Dutch bike

Good for: Carrying luggage and flat roads

The traditional town bike, sometimes called a Dutch bike, sit up and beg or step-through. These bikes are often designed with practicality at front of mind and speed a little bit further down the list of demands.

Expect features such as hub gears – which require a lot less maintenance, chain guards to keep muck off your trousers, kickstands, dynamo lights and built in racks.

>>> Best front and rear bike lights reviewed

These bikes put the rider in a very upright position – so you can ride one with a bag slung over your shoulder with ease, and they carry luggage well.

Dutch bikes often feature a limited number of gears, and are pretty heavy compared to the majority of other options (expect around 13kg). The additional weight means they often feel very stable – but they’re rarely a good choice if you live somewhere particularly hilly (though there are electric options out there).

Dutch bikes to consider

Pinnacle Californium women’s hybrid bike – £240 to £265

Available in two different build specs, the Californium comes in at 13.5 or 13.6kg, with three to eight gears depending upon what you opt for.

A chainguard and kickstand provide a nod to practicality, and a sturdy, genuinely useful basket comes as standard.

Bobbin Brownie 7 – £375

Bobbin have a long history of producing stylish Dutch bikes, and the Brownie 7 is their signature model. The newest models come in at 13kg and have seven gears, swept back handlebars and Bobbin’s own sprung saddle for additional comfort.

Singlespeed bikes

Good for: Speedy commuting on flat roads

A singlespeed bike has one chainring and one rear cog – amounting to a single gear represented in inches. This means that you need to pick a gear which will enable you to cover the terrain you have in mind – somewhere between 65 inches and 75 inches works best for people commuting on flat roads but the ideal really does depend upon your cadence and leg strength.

Complicated though it does sound, once you’ve got the right gear sorted, singlespeeds are beautifully simple and having one cog does drastically reduce the maintenance required. As a result, singlespeeds are favoured by city centre commuters using mostly flat roads.

>>> Best bike locks: a buyer’s guide

Some singlespeeds use a fixed gear – and are called ‘fixie’ bikes for short. This means that, like a track bike, there’s no freewheel. You can’t coast, and have to pedal constantly. Slowing down means applying pressure to the pedals – though to ride on the road legally you must have a working front brake.

Fixed bikes are often used by cycle couriers – they enable quick and nimble movement, once you know how to operate the pedals.

If you’re not sure if you want a fixed or freewheel singlespeed, you can buy a bike with a flip-flop hub – one side has a fixed-gear sprocket, and the other a freewheel, allowing you to swap between the two.

Singlespeed bikes to choose from

Charge Plug 0 singlespeed bike – £429.99

A long standing favourite with an aluminum frame and steel fork, large volume 38c tyres and a 42T chainring with 16T rear cassette (69″ gear).

Charge Plug 0 review here

Specialized Langster singlespeed bike – £575

A singlespeed with track geometry which you could ride around town or on the boards.

With an aluminium frame and a carbon fork, Tektro dual pivot brakes are supplied and though the wheels are Axis Classic Track hoops they come with roadworthy Specialized Espoir Sport tyres in 23mm.

Entry level road bikes

Good for: Longer commutes and enjoying on the weekend, too

There’s nothing stopping you using your standard road bike for the commute – and if you’re already a dedicated roadie using your bike for weekend and leisure rides then it makes sense to get still more use out of it.

Endurance road bikes make some of the best commuters – in that they offer a slightly more relaxed position and often come with disc brakes – which work much better in the wet.

If you’re considering buying a new road bike with commuting at front of mind, then look for one with mudguards and eyelets for a pannier rack (though most people get on fine with a backpack)

Skinny tyres on a standard road bike mean they’re more suited to good, paved, tarmac roads – so the road bike isn’t the perfect choice if you want to amble along some canal paths – though the cyclocross or adventure bikes below might be an option.

>>> The best cheap road bikes under £500

>>> Best road bikes under £1000

Entry level road bikes to look at:

Boardman Team Carbon road bike – £1000

The Team Carbon has stood at the Ride to Work £1000 threshold for years, and it’s the platform that ferried Nicole Cooke to Olympic victory in 2008.

The frame and fork are both carbon, with Shimano Tiagra shifting and Tektro R540 brakes plus Mavic CXP-Elite wheels. A full bike comes in at 8.56kg, which is fairly light at this price point.

Pinnacle Dolomite 4 road bike – £990

Built for UK roads, the Dolomite 4 comes with hydraulic disc brakes, eyelets for mudguards and panniers as well as clearance for 28mm tyres with mudguards or 32mm without.

Cyclocross bikes / adventure road bikes

Good for: Giving you the freedom to commute off-road

Cyclocross bikes, adventure bikes and gravel bikes are all designed with rugged riding at front of mind. Wide tyres, mud clearance and disc brakes make them ideal for commutes that might take you off the beaten path – into the local woods, even.

‘Cross bikes are fit for proper races in the mud – since cyclocross races are generally under an hour, the bikes don’t always have bottle cages and almost never have eyelets for mudguards or pannier racks. However, if you travel light and want a nimble ride you can take off road.

Gravel and adventure bikes are a bit more road ready – with a lower bottom bracket and often narrower tyres.

It’s common to see people commuting on mountain bikes – and this makes sense if you’re commuting on proper trails. However, if you’re mainly on the road, the suspension and knobbly tyres are likely to slow you down through added weight and unnecessary bouncing.

>>> Best cyclocross bikes

>>> Best gravel and adventure road bikes

Adventure and gravel bikes to consider

Raleigh Mustang Comp gravel bike – £1500

Read our full review of the Raleigh Mustang comp here

A typical gravel bike geometry, which provides a relaxed riding position and plenty of stability, on a double butted alloy frame with carbon fork. A single 44T chainring comes with a 10-42T cassette – which keeps simplicity high and maintenance low.

Giant Revolt 1 – £1149

A comfortable explorer with wide 38mm tyres to take you over the bumpiest of paths. Giant’s own hydraulic disc brakes and shifting from Shimano Tiagra fitted to an aluminium frame with a carbon fork.

Read our review of the Giant Revolt 1 here

Features to look for in a bike for commuting

Your requirements will vary depending upon the routes you’re using, and the amount of luggage you’re carrying.

However, popular considerations worth bearing in mind are: