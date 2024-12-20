Vuelta a España 2025 route: Italian start, 10 summit finishes and team time trial announced

The 2025 Vuelta a España will feature 10 summit finishes, an individual time trial, and a team time trial across three weeks next summer, it was announced on Thursday evening.

The Spanish Grand Tour begins in Italy, with a start in Turin and a trip into France before traversing to northern Spain, where the majority of the race takes place, apart from a trip into Andorra too.

The 80th edition of the race begins on 23 August, and ends on 14 September in Madrid, after a tough race with very few flat days. It appears tailor made for a rider like Tadej Pogačar.

The key climbs include the Alto de l'Angliru, back for the third time in five years, and the 10th time overall, with the vertiginous Bola de Mundo also featuring on stage 20, just outside of Madrid, a sting in the tail.

The race begins with a series of hilly stages in northern Italy, before a stage into France over the Col du Lautaret on stage four. It then resumes in Spain with a 20km team time trial on stage five, before the first proper summit finish on stage six, to Pal in Andorra. Stage seven brings another category one summit finish. This will likely be where the general classification tone is set.

Stage nine and ten are yet more category one finishes, before a stage around Bilbao similar to the opening day of the 2023 Tour de France. L'Angrilu, the mythical 12.5km goat track climb, comes on stage 13, and is followed by another category one finish on stage 14.

After the second rest day, there is another cat one finish to stage 17 around Ponferrada, the hosts of the 2014 World Championships, before a 26km flat individual time trial on stage 18, in Valladolid, which should suit Pogačar or defending champion Primož Roglič.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The finalé to the race is a second categoria especial summit finish on the penultimate stage, to Bola del Mundo, the highest point of the race. Madrid's flat final stage will be a welcome relief to any fast men left.

As we get closer to the third Grand Tour of the year, check back to see our full run-through of the race course.

Vuelta a España 2025 stage table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a España 2025 route Stage Day Start FInish Distance Type 1 23 August Torino-Reggia di Venaria (Italy) Novara 200km Hilly 2 24 August Alba Puerto Limone 157km Hilly 3 25 August San Maurizio Canavese Ceres 139km Hilly 4 26 August Susa Voiron (France) 192km Hilly 5 27 August Figueres Figueres 20km TTT 6 28 August Olot Pal 170km Mountains 7 29 August Andorra la Vella Huesca 187km Mountains 8 30 August Monzón Templario Zaragoza 187km Flat 9 31 August Alfarao Estación de Esquí de Valdezcaray 195km Hilly 10 2 September Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva El Ferial Larra Belagua 168km Hilly 11 3 September Bilbao Bilbao 167km Hilly 12 4 September Laredo Los Corrales de Buelna 143km Hilly 13 5 September Cabezón de la Sal L'Angrilu 202km Mountains 14 6 September Avilés Alto de la Farrapona 135km Mountains 15 7 September A Veiga/Vegadeo Monforte de Lemos 167km Hilly 16 9 September Poio Mos.Castro de Herville 172km Hilly 17 10 September O Barco de Valdeorras Alto de El Morredero 137km Mountains 18 11 September Valladolid Valladolid 26km ITT 19 12 September Rueda Guijuelo 159km Flat 20 13 September Robledo de Chavela Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 156km Mountains 21 14 September Alalpardo Madrid 101km Flat

Vuelta a España 2025 full route map