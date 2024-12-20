Vuelta a España 2025 route: Italian start, 10 summit finishes and team time trial announced

The 80th edition of the race includes the Angliru, Bola del Mundo and third-week ITT

Primož Roglič, Jay Vine, Mattias Skjelmose, and Kaden Groves on the podium of the 2024 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Vuelta a España will feature 10 summit finishes, an individual time trial, and a team time trial across three weeks next summer, it was announced on Thursday evening.

The Spanish Grand Tour begins in Italy, with a start in Turin and a trip into France before traversing to northern Spain, where the majority of the race takes place, apart from a trip into Andorra too.

Vuelta a España 2025 route
StageDayStartFInishDistanceType
123 AugustTorino-Reggia di Venaria (Italy)Novara200kmHilly
224 AugustAlbaPuerto Limone157kmHilly
325 AugustSan Maurizio CanaveseCeres139kmHilly
426 AugustSusaVoiron (France)192kmHilly
527 AugustFigueresFigueres20kmTTT
628 AugustOlotPal170kmMountains
729 AugustAndorra la VellaHuesca187kmMountains
830 AugustMonzón TemplarioZaragoza187kmFlat
931 AugustAlfaraoEstación de Esquí de Valdezcaray195kmHilly
102 SeptemberParque de la Naturaleza SendavivaEl Ferial Larra Belagua168kmHilly
113 SeptemberBilbaoBilbao167kmHilly
124 SeptemberLaredoLos Corrales de Buelna143kmHilly
135 SeptemberCabezón de la SalL'Angrilu202kmMountains
146 SeptemberAvilésAlto de la Farrapona135kmMountains
157 SeptemberA Veiga/VegadeoMonforte de Lemos167kmHilly
169 SeptemberPoioMos.Castro de Herville172kmHilly
1710 SeptemberO Barco de ValdeorrasAlto de El Morredero137kmMountains
1811 SeptemberValladolidValladolid26kmITT
1912 SeptemberRuedaGuijuelo159kmFlat
2013 SeptemberRobledo de ChavelaBola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada156kmMountains
2114 SeptemberAlalpardoMadrid101kmFlat

