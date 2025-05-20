Giro d’Italia stage 10: key rider time trial start times

With the second rest day out of the way at the Giro d’Italia, the riders looking to challenge for the overall title immediately face a major challenge in the form of the 28.6 kilometre individual time trial between Lucca and Pisa.

Isaac del Toro carried the race leader’s pink jersey, the maglia rosa, into the rest day after claiming it in impressive style on the gravel stage to Siena, which was won by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). 21-year-old Del Toro will be the last man down the start ramp at 16:40 local time in Lucca (15:40 BST), with more than a minute over his teammate, Juan Ayuso, in second place in the overall standings.

The first rider down the start time will be Alexander Krieger of Tudor Pro Cycling at 13:20 CEST (12:20 BST), although the first riders to watch won't be on television until 1pm BST onwards.

The two main favourites for the stage are Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) and Van Aert himself. Tarling won the stage two time trial in Tirana and will be the man to beat this time out.

The first major contender to race will be Primož Roglič at 16:13 (15:13 BST). The Slovenian lost a chunk of time on the gravel stage on Sunday but will be hoping to immediately claim some of that back. Adam Yates (UAE Emirates-XRG) will start three minutes after Roglič before Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) gets his time trial underway at 16:22 (15:22 BST).

Climbers like Bernal and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) are not renowned time trial experts and will be riding purely with the aim of conserving as much time as possible before the high mountains arrive, but could surprise us all.

Pre-race favourite Ayuso (UAE Emirates-XRG) will start at 16:37 (15:37 BST) before Del Toro gets started at 16:40 (15:40 BST). You can see all the key times to make a note of below. Remember to factor in the hour ahead time difference to Italy if you’re tuning into live coverage from the UK this afternoon. Remember to check out our how to watch the Giro d'Italia guide.

