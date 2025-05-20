Giro d’Italia stage 10: key rider time trial start times

Race leader Isaac del Toro set to roll down the start ramp at 16:40 local time, Josh Tarling off at 14:36

Josh Tarling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

With the second rest day out of the way at the Giro d’Italia, the riders looking to challenge for the overall title immediately face a major challenge in the form of the 28.6 kilometre individual time trial between Lucca and Pisa.

Isaac del Toro carried the race leader’s pink jersey, the maglia rosa, into the rest day after claiming it in impressive style on the gravel stage to Siena, which was won by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). 21-year-old Del Toro will be the last man down the start ramp at 16:40 local time in Lucca (15:40 BST), with more than a minute over his teammate, Juan Ayuso, in second place in the overall standings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia stage 10 key rider start times

Number

Rider

Time (CEST)

193

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:20

36

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:55

69

Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

14:28

75

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:34

77

Josh Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:36

149

Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL

15:48

156

Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:55

162

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:13

165

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:22

166

Simon Yates (Gbr) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:25

167

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

16:28

168

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

16:31

169

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

16:34

170

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:37

171

Isaac del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:40

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1