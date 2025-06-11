Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start times

All the riders' start times – including Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard – for Wednesday's race against the clock

All eyes are on the world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) this Wednesday, as the Critérium du Dauphiné plays host to an individual time trial.

The race's fourth stage offers a 17.4km course from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray, in France's Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region. The route is set to be a fast one, albeit with a pair of uncategorised lumps in the middle.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Critérium du Dauphiné stage four ITT start times (CET)

1

Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

14:15:00

2

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

14:16:00

3

Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)

14:17:00

4

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)

14:18:00

5

Michael Hepburn (Jayco Alula)

14:19:00

6

Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL)

14:20:00

7

Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)

14:21:00

8

Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis)

14:22:00

9

Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

14:23:00

10

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)

14:24:00

11

Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)

14:25:00

12

Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike)

14:26:00

13

Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-Easypost)

14:27:00

14

Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco Alula)

14:28:00

15

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

14:29:00

16

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)

14:30:00

17

Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step)

14:31:00

18

Ben Healy (EF Education-Easypost)

14:32:00

19

Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Wanty)

14:33:00

20

Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)

14:34:00

21

Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech)

14:35:00

22

Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-Easypost)

14:36:00

23

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)

14:37:00

24

Nicolas Vinokurov (XDS Astana Team)

14:38:00

25

Oliver Naesen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

14:39:00

26

Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech)

14:40:00

27

Romain Combaud (Picnic Postnl)

14:41:00

28

Tobias Svendsen Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)

14:42:00

29

Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

14:43:00

30

Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers)

14:44:00

31

Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)

14:45:00

32

Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike)

14:46:00

33

Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech)

14:47:00

34

Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)

14:48:00

35

Jorge Arcas (Movistar)

14:49:00

36

Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)

14:50:00

37

Bjoern Koerdt (Picnic PostNL)

14:51:00

38

Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling)

14:52:00

39

Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)

14:53:00

40

Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)

14:54:00

41

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

14:55:00

42

Matteo Vercher (Totalenergies)

14:56:00

43

Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

14:57:00

44

Pierre Thierry (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

14:58:00

45

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal Quick-Step)

14:59:00

46

Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

15:00:00

47

Chris Hamilton (Picnic PosNL)

15:01:00

48

Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling)

15:02:00

49

Matis Louvel (Israel-Premier Tech)

15:03:00

50

Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility)

15:04:00

51

Victor Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

15:05:00

52

Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)

15:06:00

53

Michel Ries (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

15:07:00

54

Alexander Hajek (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

15:08:00

55

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

15:09:00

56

Oscar Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

15:10:00

57

Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty)

15:11:00

58

Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious)

15:12:00

59

Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling)

15:13:00

60

Henok Mulubrhan (XDS Astana Team)

15:14:00

61

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

15:15:00

62

Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

15:16:00

63

Lucas Eriksson (Tudor Pro Cycling)

15:17:00

64

Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies)

15:18:00

65

Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers)

15:19:00

66

Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)

15:20:00

67

Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty)

15:21:00

68

Mick van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

15:22:00

69

Valentin Paret Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step)

15:23:00

70

Michel Hessmann (Movistar)

15:24:00

71

Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

15:25:00

72

Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)

15:26:00

73

Maxim van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

15:27:00

74

Alex Baudin (EF Education-Easypost)

15:28:00

75

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco Alula)

15:29:00

76

Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling)

15:30:00

77

Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

15:31:00

78

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

15:32:00

79

Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana)

15:33:00

80

Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)

15:34:00

81

Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar)

15:35:00

82

Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ)

15:36:00

83

Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco AlUla)

15:37:00

84

Koen Bouwman (Jayco AlUla)

15:38:00

85

Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

15:39:00

86

Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

15:40:00

87

Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies)

15:41:00

88

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)

15:42:00

89

Dries de Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)

15:43:00

90

Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek)

15:44:00

91

Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana)

15:45:00

92

Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty)

15:46:00

93

Louis Rouland (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

15:47:00

94

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)

15:48:00

95

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Picnic PostNL)

15:49:00

96

Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

15:50:00

97

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (XDS Astana)

15:51:00

98

Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

15:52:00

99

Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ)

15:53:00

100

Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)

15:54:00

101

Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis)

15:55:00

102

Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)

15:56:00

103

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)

15:57:00

104

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)

15:58:00

105

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

15:59:00

106

Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)

16:00:00

107

Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)

16:01:00

108

Jordan Jegat (Totalenergies)

16:02:00

109

Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ)

16:03:00

110

Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)

16:04:00

111

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)

16:05:00

112

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)

16:06:00

113

Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL)

16:07:00

114

Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling)

16:08:00

115

Archie Ryan (EF Education-Easypost)

16:09:00

116

Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:10:00

117

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Easypost)

16:11:00

118

Pierre Latour (Totalenergies)

16:12:00

119

Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)

16:13:00

120

Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ)

16:14:00

121

Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ)

16:15:00

122

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)

16:16:00

123

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)

16:17:00

124

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

16:18:00

125

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:19:00

126

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

16:20:00

127

Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike)

16:21:00

128

Max Poole (Picnic PostNL)

16:22:00

129

Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:23:00

130

Enric Mas (Movistar Team)

16:24:00

131

Alexey Lutsenko (Israel-Premier Tech)

16:25:00

132

Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech)

16:26:00

133

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:27:00

134

Simone Velasco (XDS Astana)

16:28:00

135

Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

16:29:00

136

Clement Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

16:30:00

137

Emilien Jeannière (Totalenergies)

16:31:00

138

Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:32:00

139

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

16:33:00

140

Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla)

16:34:00

141

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

16:35:00

142

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)

16:36:00

143

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

16:37:00

144

Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)

16:38:00

145

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)

16:39:00

146

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla)

16:40:00

147

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

16:41:00

148

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

16:42:00

149

Harold Tejada (XDS Astana)

16:43:00

150

Louis Barré (Intermarché-Wanty)

16:44:00

151

Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)

16:45:00

