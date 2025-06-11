Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start times
All the riders' start times – including Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard – for Wednesday's race against the clock
All eyes are on the world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) this Wednesday, as the Critérium du Dauphiné plays host to an individual time trial.
The race's fourth stage offers a 17.4km course from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray, in France's Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region. The route is set to be a fast one, albeit with a pair of uncategorised lumps in the middle.
"I just have to go all in," said Evenepoel, the favourite for the stage victory.
The Belgian will roll down the ramp 12th from last, at 16:33 local time (CET), as the 13th rider in the general classification.
Stage three's solo winner and race leader Iván Romeo (Movistar) will be the last rider to start at 16:45. Only 21 years old, Romeo is the under-23 time trial world champion, and has impressed against the clock this year, with a seventh place at the UAE Tour and 12th at the Tour de Romandie.
Other key riders to look out for are Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 16:35, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who starts just two minutes later, at 16:37.
Proceedings for the time trial will begin at 14:15, when Pogačar's team-mate Domen Novak will be the first to begin his effort.
Below are all of the start times for stage four's time trial, all in the local time (CET).
1
Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
14:15:00
2
Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
14:16:00
3
Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)
14:17:00
4
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)
14:18:00
5
Michael Hepburn (Jayco Alula)
14:19:00
6
Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL)
14:20:00
7
Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)
14:21:00
8
Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis)
14:22:00
9
Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
14:23:00
10
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)
14:24:00
11
Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)
14:25:00
12
Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike)
14:26:00
13
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-Easypost)
14:27:00
14
Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco Alula)
14:28:00
15
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
14:29:00
16
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)
14:30:00
17
Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step)
14:31:00
18
Ben Healy (EF Education-Easypost)
14:32:00
19
Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Wanty)
14:33:00
20
Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)
14:34:00
21
Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech)
14:35:00
22
Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-Easypost)
14:36:00
23
Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
14:37:00
24
Nicolas Vinokurov (XDS Astana Team)
14:38:00
25
Oliver Naesen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
14:39:00
26
Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech)
14:40:00
27
Romain Combaud (Picnic Postnl)
14:41:00
28
Tobias Svendsen Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)
14:42:00
29
Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
14:43:00
30
Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers)
14:44:00
31
Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)
14:45:00
32
Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike)
14:46:00
33
Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech)
14:47:00
34
Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)
14:48:00
35
Jorge Arcas (Movistar)
14:49:00
36
Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)
14:50:00
37
Bjoern Koerdt (Picnic PostNL)
14:51:00
38
Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling)
14:52:00
39
Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)
14:53:00
40
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
14:54:00
41
Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
14:55:00
42
Matteo Vercher (Totalenergies)
14:56:00
43
Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
14:57:00
44
Pierre Thierry (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
14:58:00
45
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal Quick-Step)
14:59:00
46
Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
15:00:00
47
Chris Hamilton (Picnic PosNL)
15:01:00
48
Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling)
15:02:00
49
Matis Louvel (Israel-Premier Tech)
15:03:00
50
Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility)
15:04:00
51
Victor Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
15:05:00
52
Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
15:06:00
53
Michel Ries (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
15:07:00
54
Alexander Hajek (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
15:08:00
55
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
15:09:00
56
Oscar Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:10:00
57
Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty)
15:11:00
58
Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious)
15:12:00
59
Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling)
15:13:00
60
Henok Mulubrhan (XDS Astana Team)
15:14:00
61
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
15:15:00
62
Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
15:16:00
63
Lucas Eriksson (Tudor Pro Cycling)
15:17:00
64
Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies)
15:18:00
65
Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:19:00
66
Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)
15:20:00
67
Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty)
15:21:00
68
Mick van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
15:22:00
69
Valentin Paret Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step)
15:23:00
70
Michel Hessmann (Movistar)
15:24:00
71
Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
15:25:00
72
Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)
15:26:00
73
Maxim van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
15:27:00
74
Alex Baudin (EF Education-Easypost)
15:28:00
75
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco Alula)
15:29:00
76
Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling)
15:30:00
77
Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
15:31:00
78
Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
15:32:00
79
Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana)
15:33:00
80
Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:34:00
81
Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar)
15:35:00
82
Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ)
15:36:00
83
Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco AlUla)
15:37:00
84
Koen Bouwman (Jayco AlUla)
15:38:00
85
Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
15:39:00
86
Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
15:40:00
87
Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies)
15:41:00
88
Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)
15:42:00
89
Dries de Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)
15:43:00
90
Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek)
15:44:00
91
Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana)
15:45:00
92
Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty)
15:46:00
93
Louis Rouland (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
15:47:00
94
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)
15:48:00
95
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Picnic PostNL)
15:49:00
96
Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
15:50:00
97
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (XDS Astana)
15:51:00
98
Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
15:52:00
99
Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ)
15:53:00
100
Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)
15:54:00
101
Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis)
15:55:00
102
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
15:56:00
103
Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)
15:57:00
104
Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
15:58:00
105
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
15:59:00
106
Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)
16:00:00
107
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
16:01:00
108
Jordan Jegat (Totalenergies)
16:02:00
109
Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ)
16:03:00
110
Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)
16:04:00
111
Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)
16:05:00
112
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)
16:06:00
113
Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL)
16:07:00
114
Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling)
16:08:00
115
Archie Ryan (EF Education-Easypost)
16:09:00
116
Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:10:00
117
Michael Valgren (EF Education-Easypost)
16:11:00
118
Pierre Latour (Totalenergies)
16:12:00
119
Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)
16:13:00
120
Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ)
16:14:00
121
Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ)
16:15:00
122
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
16:16:00
123
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)
16:17:00
124
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
16:18:00
125
Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:19:00
126
Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
16:20:00
127
Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike)
16:21:00
128
Max Poole (Picnic PostNL)
16:22:00
129
Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:23:00
130
Enric Mas (Movistar Team)
16:24:00
131
Alexey Lutsenko (Israel-Premier Tech)
16:25:00
132
Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech)
16:26:00
133
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:27:00
134
Simone Velasco (XDS Astana)
16:28:00
135
Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
16:29:00
136
Clement Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
16:30:00
137
Emilien Jeannière (Totalenergies)
16:31:00
138
Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:32:00
139
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
16:33:00
140
Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla)
16:34:00
141
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
16:35:00
142
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
16:36:00
143
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
16:37:00
144
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
16:38:00
145
Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)
16:39:00
146
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla)
16:40:00
147
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
16:41:00
148
Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
16:42:00
149
Harold Tejada (XDS Astana)
16:43:00
150
Louis Barré (Intermarché-Wanty)
16:44:00
151
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
16:45:00
