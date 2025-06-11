Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start times

All eyes are on the world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) this Wednesday, as the Critérium du Dauphiné plays host to an individual time trial.

The race's fourth stage offers a 17.4km course from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray, in France's Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region. The route is set to be a fast one, albeit with a pair of uncategorised lumps in the middle.

"I just have to go all in," said Evenepoel, the favourite for the stage victory.

The Belgian will roll down the ramp 12th from last, at 16:33 local time (CET), as the 13th rider in the general classification.

Stage three's solo winner and race leader Iván Romeo (Movistar) will be the last rider to start at 16:45. Only 21 years old, Romeo is the under-23 time trial world champion, and has impressed against the clock this year, with a seventh place at the UAE Tour and 12th at the Tour de Romandie.

Other key riders to look out for are Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 16:35, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who starts just two minutes later, at 16:37.

Proceedings for the time trial will begin at 14:15, when Pogačar's team-mate Domen Novak will be the first to begin his effort.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below are all of the start times for stage four's time trial, all in the local time (CET).