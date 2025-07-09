Tour de France stage five time trial start times
From Yevgeniy Fedorov to Mathieu van der Poel, here's when the riders of the Tour will set off on their TT
Mathieu van der Poel will be the last man down the ramp on stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a flat 33km time trial from Caen to Caen in Normandy.
The race begins at 1:05pm French time, with Yevgeniy Fedorov of XDS Astana the first man to set off, although he might not be the first rider to finish. Almost four hours later, yellow jersey Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will start his TT at 5pm CET. He will be preceded by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 4:44pm, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 4:46pm, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 4:56pm, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 4:58pm.
Riders set off in reverse general classification order. The first 86 riders, until Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) at 2:31pm, start at intervals of a minute. The next 76 start at minute and a half intervals, until Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ) at 4:30pm. After that, the final 14 riders set off at two minute intervals.
Pogačar and Van der Poel are currently tied on time overall, but the latter will still be in the yellow jersey today due to the count-back rule. The Dutchman is unlikely to still be in the race lead at the end of the day, due to the GC riders being so close to him on time and the fact he has never won a pro time trial.
Instead, eyes will be on world and Olympic champion Evenepoel, who is undoubtedly the favourite; he has won two WorldTour individual time trials this year, and also was victorious in the Belgian nationals a week and a half ago.
Two riders who would have had their eyes on victory have already left the race, with both Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) abandoning after crashes on stage one.
Pogačar is clearly the best placed to take over the race lead from Van der Poel, but Vingegaard is just eight seconds behind, and outperformed his Slovenian rival at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné time trial.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Others to watch out for include Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike), former world champion Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).
Start times for the favourites
(All times CET)
1:49pm - Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike)
3:06pm - Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)
3:58pm - Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
4:36pm - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
4:44pm - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
4:54pm - Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
4:56pm - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
4:58pm - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
All start times
Order
Name
Start time (CET)
1
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
13:05:00
2
Mattéo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:06:00
3
Cees Bol (Ned) XDS Astana
13:07:00
4
Will Barta (USA) Movistar
13:08:00
5
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:09:00
6
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar
13:10:00
7
Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
13:11:00
8
Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar
13:12:00
9
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
13:13:00
10
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:14:00
11
Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla
13:15:00
12
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
13:16:00
13
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:17:00
14
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:18:00
15
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto
13:19:00
16
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:20:00
17
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:21:00
18
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
13:22:00
19
Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:23:00
20
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
13:24:00
21
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:25:00
22
Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:26:00
23
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto
13:27:00
24
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
13:28:00
25
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:29:00
26
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:30:00
27
Arnaud Démare (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
13:31:00
28
Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:32:00
29
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
13:33:00
30
Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
13:34:00
31
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:35:00
32
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
13:36:00
33
Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Lotto
13:37:00
34
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
13:38:00
35
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:39:00
36
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto
13:40:00
37
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
13:41:00
38
Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:42:00
39
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
13:43:00
40
Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:44:00
41
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
13:45:00
42
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic-PostNL
13:46:00
43
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:47:00
44
Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
13:48:00
45
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:49:00
46
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
13:50:00
47
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto
13:51:00
48
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
13:52:00
49
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
13:53:00
50
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
13:54:00
51
Ivan García Cortina (Esp) Movistar
13:55:00
52
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:56:00
53
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
13:57:00
54
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic-PostNL
13:58:00
55
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
13:59:00
56
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-Easypost
14:00:00
57
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:01:00
58
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:02:00
59
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
14:03:00
60
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:04:00
61
Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
14:05:00
62
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
14:06:00
63
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto
14:07:00
64
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
14:08:00
65
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:09:00
66
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step
14:10:00
67
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
14:11:00
68
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
14:12:00
69
Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
14:13:00
70
Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Easypost
14:14:00
71
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:15:00
72
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:16:00
73
Stian Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:17:00
74
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic-PostNL
14:18:00
75
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:19:00
76
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
14:20:00
77
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:21:00
78
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:22:00
79
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
14:23:00
80
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
14:24:00
81
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:25:00
82
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14:26:00
83
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
14:27:00
84
Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:28:00
85
Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana
14:29:00
86
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:30:00
87
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:31:30
88
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:33:00
89
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
14:34:30
90
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:36:00
91
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
14:37:30
92
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
14:39:00
93
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
14:40:30
94
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
14:42:00
95
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:43:30
96
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana
14:45:00
97
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:46:30
98
Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:48:00
99
Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:49:30
100
Anders Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:51:00
101
Samu Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:52:30
102
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
14:54:00
103
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar
14:55:30
104
Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
14:57:00
105
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:58:30
106
Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
15:00:00
107
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:01:30
108
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
15:03:00
109
Toms Skujiņš (Lat) Lidl-Trek
15:04:30
110
Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
15:06:00
111
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:07:30
112
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:09:00
113
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:10:30
114
Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis
15:12:00
115
Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:13:30
116
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
15:15:00
117
Ilan vVn Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
15:16:30
118
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:18:00
119
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
15:19:30
120
Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:21:00
121
Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
15:22:30
122
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
15:24:00
123
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:25:30
124
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
15:27:00
125
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:28:30
126
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:30:00
127
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
15:31:30
128
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:33:00
129
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
15:34:30
130
Mauro Schmid (Sui) Jayco AlUla
15:36:00
131
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:37:30
132
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:39:00
133
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
15:40:30
134
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
15:42:00
135
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:43:30
136
Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost
15:45:00
137
Cristian Rodríguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:46:30
138
Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
15:48:00
139
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech
15:49:30
140
Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic-PostNL
15:51:00
141
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic-PostNL
15:52:30
142
Romain Grégoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:54:00
143
Clément Venturini (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:55:30
144
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:57:00
145
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:58:30
146
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:00:00
147
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
16:01:30
148
Alex Aranburu (Esp) Cofidis
16:03:00
149
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:04:30
150
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
16:06:00
151
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:07:30
152
Jhonatan Narvaéz (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:09:00
153
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
16:10:30
154
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
16:12:00
155
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:13:30
156
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:15:00
157
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
16:16:30
158
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
16:18:00
159
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
16:19:30
160
Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
16:21:00
161
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:22:30
162
Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:24:00
163
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:25:30
164
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto
16:27:00
165
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
16:28:30
166
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:30:00
167
Joseph Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
16:32:00
168
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
16:34:00
169
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:36:00
170
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:38:00
171
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
16:40:00
172
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
16:42:00
173
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
16:44:00
174
João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:46:00
175
Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic-PostNL
16:48:00
176
Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
16:50:00
177
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
16:52:00
178
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:54:00
179
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:56:00
180
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:58:00
181
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
17:00:00
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1