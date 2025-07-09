Tour de France stage five time trial start times

Mathieu van der Poel will be the last man down the ramp on stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a flat 33km time trial from Caen to Caen in Normandy.

The race begins at 1:05pm French time, with Yevgeniy Fedorov of XDS Astana the first man to set off, although he might not be the first rider to finish. Almost four hours later, yellow jersey Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will start his TT at 5pm CET. He will be preceded by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 4:44pm, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 4:46pm, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 4:56pm, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 4:58pm.

Riders set off in reverse general classification order. The first 86 riders, until Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) at 2:31pm, start at intervals of a minute. The next 76 start at minute and a half intervals, until Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ) at 4:30pm. After that, the final 14 riders set off at two minute intervals.

Pogačar and Van der Poel are currently tied on time overall, but the latter will still be in the yellow jersey today due to the count-back rule. The Dutchman is unlikely to still be in the race lead at the end of the day, due to the GC riders being so close to him on time and the fact he has never won a pro time trial.

Instead, eyes will be on world and Olympic champion Evenepoel, who is undoubtedly the favourite; he has won two WorldTour individual time trials this year, and also was victorious in the Belgian nationals a week and a half ago.

Two riders who would have had their eyes on victory have already left the race, with both Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) abandoning after crashes on stage one.

Pogačar is clearly the best placed to take over the race lead from Van der Poel, but Vingegaard is just eight seconds behind, and outperformed his Slovenian rival at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné time trial.

Others to watch out for include Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike), former world champion Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Start times for the favourites

(All times CET)

1:49pm - Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike)

3:06pm - Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)

3:58pm - Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)

4:36pm - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

4:44pm - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

4:54pm - Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

4:56pm - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

4:58pm - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

All start times