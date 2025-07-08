'It's not really sunk in yet' - Oscar Onley stuns with fourth place on Tour de France stage four

Brit scores best ever Tour result, in the mix with Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard

As he warmed down outside his team bus in Rouen, Oscar Onley pulled out his phone and went straight to ProCyclingStats. He scrolled down the page, clicked on stage four of the Tour de France – the race that he had finished moments before – and hurriedly looked for his own result.

“I wasn’t sure if Romain [Grégoire, Groupama-FDJ] had come round me at the end or not. I was pretty cross-eyed at the finish. I wasn’t sure what happened,” he told Cycling Weekly.

