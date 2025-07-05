'The level is getting a bit scary' - is it harder to win at the Tour de France in the Tadej Pogačar era?

Peloton prepares itself to take on the Pogačar-Vingegaard supremacy

Tadej Pogacar celebrates a phenomenal opening stage victory at Critérium du Dauphiné
The Tour de France has a long history of dynasties. In the 1960s, Jacques Anquetil became the first rider to win four yellow jerseys in a row – a feat that was unprecedented – until Eddy Merckx did the same a few years later. Then came Miguel Induráin in the 90s, the first to win five consecutively. Team Sky, the deep-pocketed super-squad, won seven out of eight Tours in the 2010s.

The 2020s belong to two men: Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. The pair have provided one of the sport’s great rivalries, sharing the last five editions between them, and chasing victories along the way. No rider this decade has collected more Tour stage wins than the Slovenian – 17, of which six came last year alone.

