All the pro cycling transfers for 2026: transfer window opens with Jasper Stuyven signing for Soudal Quick-Step

Keep up to date with all the latest confirmed transfers with Cycling Weekly

Jasper Stuyven
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Happy August! It is a big month in the world of professional cycling, as from 1 August teams and riders can officially announce transfers. It means rumours can finally be proved or dispelled, and you can start to think about what it might mean for next year.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's WorldTour pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1