All the pro cycling transfers for 2026: transfer window opens with Jasper Stuyven signing for Soudal Quick-Step

Happy August! It is a big month in the world of professional cycling, as from 1 August teams and riders can officially announce transfers. It means rumours can finally be proved or dispelled, and you can start to think about what it might mean for next year.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's WorldTour pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

Officially, August 1 is the opening of the first registration period – 1 to 15 August – in which riders can switch teams, with another registration period from October to the end of the year, but in practice, it is the start of announcements for 2026. However, if a rider is to change teams mid-season, that deal needs to be done now.

The news does not need to be confirmed until 31 December, but those canny marketing departments at teams know when to let things be made public. This page will be updated throughout the rest of the year, as more is confirmed. We will write more about the bigger moves, and list the rest down below.

Big moves

Attila Valter signs for Bahrain Victorious

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After three years at Visma-Lease a Bike, Attila Valter will switch to Bahrain Victorious for the next three years, with the Hungarian adding to the team's stage racing pool.

The 27-year-old is a three time Hungarian champion, and spent time in pink at the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The team’s goals are perfectly matching with my personal ones," he said. "This gives me a lot of confidence and I’m excited to start this journey together with them!"

Jasper Stuyven joins Soudal Quick-Step

Milan-San Remo winner and chocolatier Jasper Stuyven has signed a three-year deal with Soudal Quick-Step, after spending his whole professional career at Lidl-Trek to date.

In 12 years at Trek, the 33-year-old won San Remo, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, and proved himself as one to watch in the Classics, as well as being a useful foil for Mads Pedersen.

Men's WorldTour transfers

Bahrain Victorious

In: Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Lidl-Trek

Out: Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step)

Soudal Quick-Step

In: Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)

Visma-Lease a Bike

In: Tim Rex (Visma-Lease a Bike Development)

Out: Attila Valter (Bahrain Victorious)

Women's WorldTour transfers

Liv AlUla Jayco

In: Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental)