Who is Kim Le Court-Pienaar? Meet the Tour de France Femmes history-maker

The 29-year-old Mauritian once quit road racing – now she's in the yellow jersey

Kim Le Court in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
For the second time in a week, Kim Le Court-Pienaar buried her face in her hands. Wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France was a fantasy that had never even crossed her mind growing up, 9,000km away, on an island in the Indian Ocean. Now, with a stage victory in the town of Guéret, she had achieved it twice.

A smile beaming across her face, she took to the podium to receive her honours. “I think just having it on my shoulders is already a dream come true for me,” she said. “Well, stage three, having it on my shoulders, was really a dream come true – I was living it like it wouldn’t happen again, and now it’s happening again. It’s really amazing.”

