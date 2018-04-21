Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2018: all you need to know

All the information you need ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, taking place on April 22 in 2018

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the oldest of the five Monuments, and one of three spring Classics taking place in the Ardennes region. In 2018, the race is set to take place on April 22.

As the name may suggest, the race takes riders from Liège to Bastogne, and back. It’s a UCI WorldTour event, and in 2017 a women’s version was added – this is part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour and takes place on the same day.

>>> The climbs of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The men’s race is 258km long, and the women’s 135km – though the final 45km is largely shared between the two races, with little difference.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2018 route

The 2018 route promises to bring a war of attrition – offering up two three part climbs: Pont, Bellevauxand Ferme Libert then La Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons and Saint-Nicolas.

The race will take a direct route from Liège to Bastogne via Côte de Bonnevue, but Côte de Mont-le-Soie will spring a final surprise on the peloton on the way back.

Come 2019, the finish line is due to move, representing a real shake up.

The 2018 route maps are yet to be announced, but won’t be wildly dissimilar to the previous year’s addition:

The women’s race – Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes – features a similar final 45km, cutting the interlude short and arguably making for a more exciting race:

Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2018 start list

Movistar Team

1 VALVERDE Alejandro

2 AMADOR Andrey

3 ANACONA Winner

4 BETANCUR Carlos

5 ERVITI Imanol

6 LANDA Mikel

7 ROJAS José Joaquín

UAE-Team Emirates

11 MARTIN Daniel

12 BONO Matteo

13 COSTA Rui

14 MORI Manuele

15 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr

16 SUTHERLAND Rory

17 ULISSI Diego



Team Sky

21 POELS Wout

22 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

23 HENAO Sergio Luis

24 KIRYIENKA Vasil

25 KWIATKOWSKI Michal

26 THOMAS Geraint

27 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz

Team Sunweb

31 DUMOULIN Tom

32 MATTHEWS Michael

33 FRÖHLINGER Johannes

34 GESCHKE Simon

35 HAGA Chad

36 HAMILTON Chris

37 OOMEN Sam

Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team

41 NIBALI Vincenzo

42 GASPAROTTO Enrico

43 IZAGIRRE Gorka

44 IZAGIRRE Ion

45 PELLIZOTTI Franco

46 POZZOVIVO Domenico

47 VISCONTI Giovanni

Quick-Step Floors

51 ALAPHILIPPE Julian

52 CAVAGNA Rémi

53 GILBERT Philippe

54 JUNGELS Bob

55 MAS Enric

56 SCHACHMANN Maximilian

57 SERRY Pieter

AG2R La Mondiale

61 BARDET Romain

63 CHÉREL Mickaël

64 DOMONT Axel

65 GASTAUER Ben

66 GAUTIER Cyril

67 VUILLERMOZ Alexis

69 COSNEFROY Benoit

Mitchelton-Scott

71 KREUZIGER Roman

72 ALBASINI Michael

73 HAIG Jack

74 IMPEY Daryl

75 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

76 NIEVE Mikel

77 VERONA Carlos

Team EF Education First-Drapac

81 URAN Rigoberto

82 CRADDOCK Lawson

83 HOWES Alex

84 MAGNUSSON Kim

85 MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe

86 ROLLAND Pierre

87 WOODS Michael

Bora – Hansgrohe

91 MAJKA Rafał

92 BENEDETTI Cesare

93 FORMOLO Davide

94 KONRAD Patrick

95 MCCARTHY Jay

96 MÜHLBERGER Gregor

97 PFINGSTEN Christoph

BMC Racing Team

101 TEUNS Dylan

102 BETTIOL Alberto

103 CARUSO Damiano

104 DE MARCHI Alessandro

105 GERRANS Simon

106 ROSSKOPF Joey

108 VLIEGEN Loïc

Astana Pro Team

111 FUGLSANG Jakob

112 CATALDO Dario

113 FRAILE Omar

114 HOULE Hugo

115 KANGERT Tanel

116 VALGREN Michael

117 VILLELLA Davide

Trek – Segafredo

121 MOLLEMA Bauke

122 BERNARD Julien

123 DANIEL Gregory

124 GOGL Michael

125 GRMAY Tsgabu

126 GUERREIRO Ruben

127 SKUJIņš Toms

Groupama – FDJ

131 MOLARD Rudy

132 GAUDU David

133 MADOUAS Valentin

134 ROUX Anthony

135 SEIGLE Romain

136 VAUGRENARD Benoit

137 VINCENT Léo

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

141 HERRADA Jesús

142 EDET Nicolas

143 HERRADA José

144 MATÉ Luis Ángel

145 NAVARRO Daniel

146 PEREZ Anthony

147 SIMON Julien

Lotto Soudal

151 WELLENS Tim

152 BENOOT Tiesj

153 LAMBRECHT Bjorg

154 MARCZYNSKI Tomasz

155 MONFORT Maxime

156 VAN DER SANDE Tosh

157 VANENDERT Jelle

Dimension Data

161 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

162 BERHANE Natnael

163 CUMMINGS Stephen

164 DAVIES Scott

165 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques

166 KING Benjamin

167 PAUWELS Serge

Aqua Blue Sport

171 WARBASSE Larry

172 CHRISTIAN Mark

173 DUNBAR Edward

174 HANSEN Lasse Norman

176 PEDERSEN Casper

177 GATE Aaron

177 WATSON Calvin

Fortuneo – Samsic

181 BARGUIL Warren

182 GESBERT Elie

183 HARDY Romain

184 LEDANOIS Kevin

185 MOINARD Amaël

186 PICHON Laurent

187 VACHON Florian

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

191 GESINK Robert

192 DE TIER Floris

193 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

194 MARTENS Paul

195 TANKINK Bram

196 VAN EMDEN Jos

197 VAN POPPEL Danny

Team Katusha – Alpecin

201 ZAKARIN Ilnur

202 BELKOV Maxim

203 BOSWELL Ian

204 HOLLENSTEIN Reto

205 KIšERLOVSKI Robert

206 KOCHETKOV Pavel

207 LAMMERTINK Maurits

Wanty – Groupe Gobert

211 MARTIN Guillaume

212 BAUGNIES Jerome

213 DEGAND Thomas

214 DOUBEY Fabien

215 MEURISSE Xandro

216 MINNAARD Marco

217 SMITH Dion

Direct Energie

221 CALMEJANE Lilian

222 GRELLIER Fabien

223 HIVERT Jonathan

224 NAULEAU Bryan

225 OURSELIN Paul

226 SICARD Romain

227 TAARAMÄE Rein

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

231 DECLERCQ Benjamin

232 ALLEGAERT Piet

233 DELTOMBE Kevin

234 SPRENGERS Thomas

235 VAN GESTEL Dries

236 VAN GOMPEL Mathias

237 VAN HECKE Preben

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

241 VANTOMME Maxime

242 DERUETTE Thomas

243 JULES Justin

244 MASSON Christophe

245 MORTIER Julien

246 PEYSKENS Dimitri

247 WARNIER Antoine

Liège–Bastogne–Liège on TV

Eurosport will broad cast the men’s race live, with coverage on Eurosport 1 from 13.00 to 16.30.

Liège–Bastogne–Liège previous winners

Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), with Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski in third.

Valverde took the win having also been the champion at the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne – and the Spaniard certainly has form at the race, this being his fourth time on its top step.

2000 (ITA) Mapei–Quick-Step 2001 (SUI) Lampre–Daikin 2002 (ITA) Mapei–Quick-Step 2003 (USA) Team CSC 2004 (ITA) Gerolsteiner 2005 (KAZ) T-Mobile Team 2006 (ESP) Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears 2007 (ITA) Liquigas 2008 (ESP) Caisse d’Epargne 2009 (LUX) Team Saxo Bank 2010 (KAZ) Astana 2011 (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto 2012 (KAZ) Astana 2013 (IRL) Garmin–Sharp 2014 (AUS) Orica–GreenEDGE 2015 (ESP) Movistar Team 2016 (NED) Team Sky 2017 (ESP) Movistar Team

The inaugural Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes victory went to Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – she managed to claim all three Ardennes Classics wins in an incredible display of spring form that player a part in her taking the second spot in the Cycling Weekly Top 100 Riders of 2017.