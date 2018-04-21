Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2018: all you need to know

All the information you need ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, taking place on April 22 in 2018
Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the oldest of the five Monuments, and one of three spring Classics taking place in the Ardennes region. In 2018, the race is set to take place on April 22.
As the name may suggest, the race takes riders from Liège to Bastogne, and back. It’s a UCI WorldTour event, and in 2017 a women’s version was added – this is part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour and takes place on the same day.
>>> The climbs of Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The men’s race is 258km long, and the women’s 135km – though the final 45km is largely shared between the two races, with little difference.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2018 route
The 2018 route promises to bring a war of attrition – offering up two three part climbs: Pont, Bellevauxand Ferme Libert then La Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons and Saint-Nicolas.
The race will take a direct route from Liège to Bastogne via Côte de Bonnevue, but Côte de Mont-le-Soie will spring a final surprise on the peloton on the way back.
Come 2019, the finish line is due to move, representing a real shake up.
The 2018 route maps are yet to be announced, but won’t be wildly dissimilar to the previous year’s addition:
The women’s race – Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes – features a similar final 45km, cutting the interlude short and arguably making for a more exciting race:
Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2018 start list
Movistar Team
1 VALVERDE Alejandro
2 AMADOR Andrey
3 ANACONA Winner
4 BETANCUR Carlos
5 ERVITI Imanol
6 LANDA Mikel
7 ROJAS José Joaquín
UAE-Team Emirates
11 MARTIN Daniel
12 BONO Matteo
13 COSTA Rui
14 MORI Manuele
15 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
16 SUTHERLAND Rory
17 ULISSI Diego
Team Sky
21 POELS Wout
22 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
23 HENAO Sergio Luis
24 KIRYIENKA Vasil
25 KWIATKOWSKI Michal
26 THOMAS Geraint
27 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz
Team Sunweb
31 DUMOULIN Tom
32 MATTHEWS Michael
33 FRÖHLINGER Johannes
34 GESCHKE Simon
35 HAGA Chad
36 HAMILTON Chris
37 OOMEN Sam
Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
41 NIBALI Vincenzo
42 GASPAROTTO Enrico
43 IZAGIRRE Gorka
44 IZAGIRRE Ion
45 PELLIZOTTI Franco
46 POZZOVIVO Domenico
47 VISCONTI Giovanni
Quick-Step Floors
51 ALAPHILIPPE Julian
52 CAVAGNA Rémi
53 GILBERT Philippe
54 JUNGELS Bob
55 MAS Enric
56 SCHACHMANN Maximilian
57 SERRY Pieter
AG2R La Mondiale
61 BARDET Romain
63 CHÉREL Mickaël
64 DOMONT Axel
65 GASTAUER Ben
66 GAUTIER Cyril
67 VUILLERMOZ Alexis
69 COSNEFROY Benoit
Mitchelton-Scott
71 KREUZIGER Roman
72 ALBASINI Michael
73 HAIG Jack
74 IMPEY Daryl
75 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
76 NIEVE Mikel
77 VERONA Carlos
Team EF Education First-Drapac
81 URAN Rigoberto
82 CRADDOCK Lawson
83 HOWES Alex
84 MAGNUSSON Kim
85 MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
86 ROLLAND Pierre
87 WOODS Michael
Bora – Hansgrohe
91 MAJKA Rafał
92 BENEDETTI Cesare
93 FORMOLO Davide
94 KONRAD Patrick
95 MCCARTHY Jay
96 MÜHLBERGER Gregor
97 PFINGSTEN Christoph
BMC Racing Team
101 TEUNS Dylan
102 BETTIOL Alberto
103 CARUSO Damiano
104 DE MARCHI Alessandro
105 GERRANS Simon
106 ROSSKOPF Joey
108 VLIEGEN Loïc
Astana Pro Team
111 FUGLSANG Jakob
112 CATALDO Dario
113 FRAILE Omar
114 HOULE Hugo
115 KANGERT Tanel
116 VALGREN Michael
117 VILLELLA Davide
Trek – Segafredo
121 MOLLEMA Bauke
122 BERNARD Julien
123 DANIEL Gregory
124 GOGL Michael
125 GRMAY Tsgabu
126 GUERREIRO Ruben
127 SKUJIņš Toms
Groupama – FDJ
131 MOLARD Rudy
132 GAUDU David
133 MADOUAS Valentin
134 ROUX Anthony
135 SEIGLE Romain
136 VAUGRENARD Benoit
137 VINCENT Léo
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
141 HERRADA Jesús
142 EDET Nicolas
143 HERRADA José
144 MATÉ Luis Ángel
145 NAVARRO Daniel
146 PEREZ Anthony
147 SIMON Julien
Lotto Soudal
151 WELLENS Tim
152 BENOOT Tiesj
153 LAMBRECHT Bjorg
154 MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
155 MONFORT Maxime
156 VAN DER SANDE Tosh
157 VANENDERT Jelle
Dimension Data
161 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
162 BERHANE Natnael
163 CUMMINGS Stephen
164 DAVIES Scott
165 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
166 KING Benjamin
167 PAUWELS Serge
Aqua Blue Sport
171 WARBASSE Larry
172 CHRISTIAN Mark
173 DUNBAR Edward
174 HANSEN Lasse Norman
176 PEDERSEN Casper
177 GATE Aaron
177 WATSON Calvin
Fortuneo – Samsic
181 BARGUIL Warren
182 GESBERT Elie
183 HARDY Romain
184 LEDANOIS Kevin
185 MOINARD Amaël
186 PICHON Laurent
187 VACHON Florian
Team LottoNL-Jumbo
191 GESINK Robert
192 DE TIER Floris
193 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
194 MARTENS Paul
195 TANKINK Bram
196 VAN EMDEN Jos
197 VAN POPPEL Danny
Team Katusha – Alpecin
201 ZAKARIN Ilnur
202 BELKOV Maxim
203 BOSWELL Ian
204 HOLLENSTEIN Reto
205 KIšERLOVSKI Robert
206 KOCHETKOV Pavel
207 LAMMERTINK Maurits
Wanty – Groupe Gobert
211 MARTIN Guillaume
212 BAUGNIES Jerome
213 DEGAND Thomas
214 DOUBEY Fabien
215 MEURISSE Xandro
216 MINNAARD Marco
217 SMITH Dion
Direct Energie
221 CALMEJANE Lilian
222 GRELLIER Fabien
223 HIVERT Jonathan
224 NAULEAU Bryan
225 OURSELIN Paul
226 SICARD Romain
227 TAARAMÄE Rein
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
231 DECLERCQ Benjamin
232 ALLEGAERT Piet
233 DELTOMBE Kevin
234 SPRENGERS Thomas
235 VAN GESTEL Dries
236 VAN GOMPEL Mathias
237 VAN HECKE Preben
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
241 VANTOMME Maxime
242 DERUETTE Thomas
243 JULES Justin
244 MASSON Christophe
245 MORTIER Julien
246 PEYSKENS Dimitri
247 WARNIER Antoine
Liège–Bastogne–Liège on TV
Eurosport will broad cast the men’s race live, with coverage on Eurosport 1 from 13.00 to 16.30.
Liège–Bastogne–Liège previous winners
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) claimed the win in 2017 – sprinting ahead of Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), with Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski in third.
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (ITA)
|Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Oscar Camenzind (SUI)
|Lampre–Daikin
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (ITA)
|Mapei–Quick-Step
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA)
|Team CSC
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (ITA)
|Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ)
|T-Mobile Team
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (ITA)
|Liquigas
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Caisse d’Epargne
|2009
|Andy Schleck (LUX)
|Team Saxo Bank
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ)
|Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2012
|Maxim Iglinsky (KAZ)
|Astana
|2013
|Dan Martin (IRL)
|Garmin–Sharp
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (AUS)
|Orica–GreenEDGE
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
|2016
|Wout Poels (NED)
|Team Sky
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
The inaugural Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes victory went to Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – she managed to claim all three Ardennes Classics wins in an incredible display of spring form that player a part in her taking the second spot in the Cycling Weekly Top 100 Riders of 2017.