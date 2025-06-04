Tour of Britain Women 2025 complete guide: everything you need to know

The UK’s only WorldTour race heads to Scotland, with Lorena Wiebes, Kristen Faulkner and Cat Ferguson

Tour of Britain Women
5-8 June

There was a fear last winter that the Tour of Britain Women, then called the Women’s Tour, would be no more. Money was tight, its previous organiser had collapsed. Would the UK lose its marquee stage race? In stepped British Cycling, and together with lead sponsor Lloyds Bank, the race was revived under a new moniker. This year it returns to the calendar, again in four-day form, with storylines aplenty.

Stage

Date

Route

Distance

Terrain

1

Thursday 5 June

Dalby Forest > Redcar

81.5km

Hilly

2

Friday 6 June

Hartlepool > Saltburn-by-the-Sea

114.3km

Hilly

3

Saturday 7 June

Kelso > Kelso

143.8km

Hilly

4

Sunday 8 June

Glasgow > Glasgow

84km

Circuit

