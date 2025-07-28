Five tech trends that dominated the 2025 Tour de France

No surprises here as Tadej Pogačar and aerodynamics took centre stage, here are our hot-takes on the tech deployed and bike hacks that worked

Five tech trends from the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty and Andy Carr)
Despite Tadej Pogačar's dominance, several exciting technological highlights emerged from the 2025 Tour de France. The chief theme was aerodynamics, but gram counting also appeared to be a priority among teams, both of which were explored throughout the three-week race, particularly in the mountains and the second time trial. While some of the modifications were innovative, none of them were entirely new, as many of these hacks have been implemented in the local time trial and hill climb scene for years already.

This comes as no surprise, given the spotlight placed on functional aerodynamics and how teams can best utilise equipment and bike position to go faster with less effort – after all, the man leading the charge and changing the mindset among riders and teams is a British aerodynamics engineer and former racing cyclist, Dan Bigham. The Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Head of Engineering has got riders and other teams to actively think of the rider and equipment as one system rather than two separate entities – and is perhaps the catalyst behind the aero revolution we saw at this year's race.

Jonas Vingegaard's new Cervelo S5 boasts an improved aerodynamic and lightweight design, coupled with a SRAM Red AXS 1x setup(Image credit: Andy Carr)

