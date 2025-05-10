The best bikes and tech spotted at Vuelta Femenina 2025: Tour tech gallery

We dived into the pre- and post-race team zones at this year's La Vuelta Femenina to see what the best of the professional women's peloton is currently riding.

Unlike many sporting events that keep you more than an arm's reach from the team, professional cycling can offer great opportunities to get up close and personal with the riders and, of course, their equipment.

Without the endless pools of money that their male counterparts seem to have, women's professional racing sometimes requires some unconventional thinking to make the most of the bike equipment they can access.

That's not to say that there isn't an awful lot of top-drawer tech on show, especially with Stage One's team time trial allowing a full display of the more unique and curious-looking kit in a bid to become the fastest team on the day and take the red jersey.

Here's our pick of the best high and low-tech kit used on and off the bike.

Reigning champion Demi Vollering chooses to ride Speeco TTX aero bars on her Specialized S-Works Shiv TT (Image credit: Future)

Going into this race as reigning champion, this was actually Demi Vollering first major tour with FDJ-SUEZ, having switched from TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME, this season.

Sporting race number one on her back, Vollering took to the Team Time Trial ramp equipped with a pair of bespoke Speeco TTX aero bars on her Specialized S-Works Shiv TT.

The brand caused some controversy a few seasons ago when the UCI disqualified Belgium's Jan-Willem van Schip at the Belgium Tour after donning a pair of the brand's super aero regular bars. The brand has clearly paid heed after that experience and confirms on its website that "The TTX is 100% UCI legal, there is written proof from the UCI that it is allowed in competition." Leaving us in no doubt that there was no infringement with Vollering's bars!

(Image credit: Future)

At the other end of the kit scale was the setup from an Eneicat rider–CMTeam is much more rudimentary. Without the budgets of the super team, the Spanish team had to adopt a more 'run-what-you-brung' approach to the team time trial of stage one. The whole team is still running a rim brake set-up. There was a mix of mechanical and digital shifting, as well as a mix of frames, wheels, and bars.

(Image credit: Future)

Cofidis Women rode the 796 Monoblade RS frameset equipped with the Super Record Wireless groupset, which curiously appears to have an external junction box/ battery mounted on the top cap of the stem.

Letizia Borghesi, EF Education Oatly, TFE Team Edition Aero Extensions (Image credit: Future)

Letizia Borghesi, EF Education Oatly, opted for the new TFE Team Edition Aero Extensions. Based on the TFE Pro bars, the Team Edition are still carbon, but use a bolt on system, and thankfully, for anyone wanting to buy a pair, they are around £3,000/ $3000 cheaper at retail.

(Image credit: Future)

Paying close attention to the latest science on speed and tyre width, Borghesi went with 30mm Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR Tube tyres on new 'Sliver Edition' of the Vision Metron 60SL wheels. Topping off the wheels is the neat Muc-off Tubeless Valves - V2 in the matching pink of the team colours.

Understandably for a highstakes team time trial, it was wall to wall aero helmets on display for the teams looking to set the fastest times on the day, here's our pick of the most unusal

Uno-X Mobility Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips Helmet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips Helmet

Visma Lease a Bike Giro Aerohead ll (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma Lease a Bike Giro Aerohead ll

FDJ-SUEZ Specialized S-Works TT5 helmets (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-SUEZ Specialized S-Works TT5

Liv AlUla Jayco in a yet to be released aero helmet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liv AlUla Jayco test rode a yet to be launched, brand new time trial helmet. Obviously there's no details as yet, but we'll be keeping an eye on both Jayco AlUla teams for more outings. It's certainly standing out in the peloton for it's slimline and low-profile silhouette.

The Liv Langmas of Liv AlUla Jayco (Image credit: Future)

After the outlandish aero kit showcased during time trials, regular road bikes can appear somewhat mundane. However, Liv AlUla Jayco rose to the challenge of creating the best-looking bike in the peloton with a collection that mainly features Liv Langma bikes, all adorned with a stunning metallic paint job.

(Image credit: Future)

The grand tour also presented another opportunity for UAE TEAM ADQ to give the new radical-looking Colnago Y1Rs another run out. We first saw this under the team in February at the UAE Tour. Two months in and it's not the choice of the whole squad yet, but Irish pro Lara Gillespie has chosen it to be her trusty race steed for the week.

The warm up zone of FDJ-SUEZ is simple but effective (Image credit: Future)

Aside from the bikes, the team zones also deliver a great show of tech innovation.

The mini Elite Avanti direct drive trainer was perfect for FDJ-SUEZ. The compact turbo was teamed with an Elite stand to provide a simple but effective warm-up station for Vollering and team mates.

The Cannondale Hooligan Pit Bike with EF Education Oatly (Image credit: Future)

We couldn't help but share this outlandish pit bike rig, a survivor Cannondale Hooligan from 2017, sharing a stable with the Cannondales of EF Education Oatly. And yes, that is a Lefty!