The best bikes and tech spotted at Vuelta Femenina 2025: Tour tech gallery

We share the best high, low, and innovative bike tech from this year's race

Three images of tech at Vuelta Femenina the new Colonago, a rider in a new Liv time trial helmet and Demi Vollering time trial set up
(Image credit: Alamy)
Hannah Bussey's avatar
By
published

We dived into the pre- and post-race team zones at this year's La Vuelta Femenina to see what the best of the professional women's peloton is currently riding.

Unlike many sporting events that keep you more than an arm's reach from the team, professional cycling can offer great opportunities to get up close and personal with the riders and, of course, their equipment.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1