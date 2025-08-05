'I'm in my early 20s and this is what I'm choosing to do on my Friday night' - Meet the London cyclists racing cyclo-cross on Friday nights

The Summercross series in Herne Hill drew to a close on Friday 1st August, after four weekends of racing at the South-London velodrome. Part hosted by the Australian apparel brand, MAAP, and part by Herne Hill Velodrome itself, the series marked a new kind of entertainment gripping the capital this summer - the out of the pub and onto the start-line, kind.

“There are no plans for world domination here. Summercross is about getting together at the Velodrome, watching or racing, sharing a bev with mates and listening to some good tunes,” Hamish Paine, MAAP’s marketing manager for the EU and UK, told Cycling Weekly.

On any one of the four race days, the velodrome would be loud with the sound of clanging bells and cheers, of spectators grabbing beers and food next to racers hyping themselves up for a few frantic laps. Crowds clustered at the top of the first hill climb and around the finish, near the winding grassy course that spelt “MAAP” in great, sweeping block capitals.

The Summercross series are special races. They're cyclo-cross events held not in the dark, muddy months, but in the heat of July, looping around the city's only outdoor velodrome. And it’s for anyone who fancies giving it a go (unlike other races, you don’t need a British Cycling licence to race).

“I don't think you really need to have any knowledge of what’s going on,” Emily Stainer, crowd member and budding cyclo-cross racer said of the event.

“It’s not like football or cricket where there’s all this lore and history. There are no real rules, it’s literally just people racing, and most of the time we don't know who is in the lead, so when any rider goes past you, you just cheer them on.”

Stainer had positioned herself on the hill, spotting riders to support based on how much she thought they’d benefit from the additional moral support, (“it’s a bit like horse racing”) or how much they looked like they were enjoying themselves. Beer in hand, she joined in the chorus lining the racetrack with a crowd of friends all themselves steadily becoming cycling fans.

“I think we can all be a bit guilty of taking our riding a little too seriously,” Paine said.

“We wanted the focus to be on having a good time, listening to some great DJ’s and just getting people together.”

Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Cycling Party’ by digital creators Ferwee CC, the race was captured in over-exposed, bright, blurred imagery, the cheers of the crowds almost palpable through the twisting photos.

“A lot of what you see across the imagery and video content is shaped by local creators who share MAAP’s vision in capturing the event in a way that reflects its energy,” Paine said in reference to the frenetic, chaotic energy that ripples from course to camera.

“We don’t want to mislead riders through our social channels for the in-person experience to fall flat. Hitting a sweet spot between the hype and creating a fun event is something that has developed over the past four years and in a way, has shaped Sumercross’s identity.”

But the Summercross series wouldn’t be possible without the venue itself. Now over 100 years old, the Herne Hill Velodrome is a stalwart of the London cycling scene. In the run-up to the four race days, the team at the velodrome hosted a series of courses ranging from cyclo-cross skills to a women-specific introduction to the sport, in an effort to encourage new riders to what remains a predominantly male discipline.

“It’s the work of a small team of people coming together and putting the hours in! The crew at Herne Hill Velodrome [...] are experts in hosting races - they handle the timing, course prep and run-of-the-show," Paine explained.

"For MAAP, we focus on cultivating everything that surrounds the racing to make sure the vibes are high and everyone can have a good time. We just provide the means for people to come together (and of course the beers…)”

And, according to Herne Hill local, Emily Stainer: “The best races are always at the velodrome!

“It’s such a fun spectator sport, it’s very welcoming. You can stroll in and anyone can watch, it’s very chilled, feels super community orientated. I'm in my early 20s and this is what I'm choosing to do on my Friday night - it’s light, it’s warm, it’s something to do that isn’t just going to a pub.

"For me, I'd love it if more of my friends got into watching cyclo-cross.”

It does seem that free events like the Summercross series are attracting a devoted - and growing - community of cycling fans, attracted part through an increased online presence and old-fashioned word of mouth. Stainer has been watching from the side-lines for two years now, but next year is determined to race herself.

“As for [MAAP London Summercross]...The ideas for next year are already flooding in but you’ll have to be down at the velodrome in 2026 to see what happens.”

