Can fixed-gear stadium racing save U.S. cycling fandom? Formula Fixed thinks so

'We want to be the series that is going to give a kid their LeBron James of cycling,' say the organisers

Scenes form the 2024 Formula Fixed event
(Image credit: Formula Fixed)
It's no secret that American interest in skinny-tyre bike racing has been fading for some time. Still, one organiser after another claims to have the answer to revive the sport's heydays of the 1980s and early aughts. The newest entrant in this endeavour is something called Formula Fixed, whose organisers believe that the elixir to America’s bike racing problem is high-speed, fixed-gear criterium racing in a ticketed stadium setting.

Touting itself as a "cultural movement on wheels," Formula Fixed positions itself at the intersection of street culture, gaming and entertainment with a format that is “broadcast-friendly, spectator-first, and built to create viral moments.”

