I tested four of the best road bikes under £1800/$2400, and you really do get a lot more road bike for your money than you did ten years ago

This road bike test reminded me just how far we've come and that there is performance on offer without spending a fortune

Whether you’re lucky enough to be starting out in cycling with a £2000/$2100 budget, or you're just inspired by the Tour de France this month and keen to upgrade, you are somewhat spoilt for choice at this price point.

Contrary to what we often hear, you get far more now from the best budget road bikes than you did 10 years ago. Carbon steerers have improved weight and steering response, hydraulic discs are now the norm and 12 speed shifting is available too. What’s even more remarkable is that one bike in the test has not just been roughed out in simulations; it’s actually been wind tunnel-verified to check its aero performance.

Andy Carr Cycling Weekly Tech Editor
Andy Carr

Andy was the founder of Spoon Customs, where he spent ten years designing and building some of the world's most sought-after custom bikes, championing the highest standards in fit, fabrication, and finishing.

With ten years of bike design under his belt, and plenty of five star reviews for his own products earned over the years, Andy is well placed to understand what makes a good road bike, regardless of the price.

A subject matter expert on two-wheeled vehicle design, he can see far beyond the specification chart, into a bike's handling and character and has a unique insight into the design decisions bike brands take, and the economic, commercial and performance considerations that underpin them.

Joe Baker riding in the Dolomites
Joe Baker

As an ex professional rider, Joe has had to find performance on any bike he's asked to ride. In his time with Cycling Weekly, before his recent move to the Alps to take more time on his bike, he has been able to test some of the world's best cycling products and performance parts over an extended period.

He's one of the few cycling journalists who's ridden bikes professionally in competition so absolutely knows how to put a bike through its paces, and make informed judgements about their performance. He's also extremely hard to keep up with!

