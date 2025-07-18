A heavier but cooler new version of the Met Trenta has been hiding in plain sight at the Tour de France - Tadej Pogačar is wearing it to combat the extreme heat in the mountains

New Met Trenta Mips helmet breaks cover and it's been developed with none other than world champion, Tadej Pogačar. Here's everything we know so far

Tadej Pogacar on stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Since joining the ranks of UAE Team Emirates in 2019, Tadej Pogačar has been wearing a Met helmet in various guises. His favourite lid in the range is the Met Trenta – currently one of the best road bike helmets and known for its impressive ventilation properties and rotational impact safety. Met even created a special Tadej Pogačar-edition Trenta 3K Carbon last year, complete with several special graphics and wording cues that nod to his hair sticking out from the ventilation ports.

We spotted what appears to be a completely new Met Trenta Carbon Mips on the head of Pogačar, which we believe he has been wearing since at least stage 6. We put it to Met that we'd spotted it, and they were happy to confirm that whilst it shares a lot of its DNA and design blueprint with the current/outgoing Trenta, there are several changes that are more significant than meets the eye.

