'I'm happy for Van der Poel' - Tadej Pogačar cedes Tour de France yellow jersey on stage six

The world champion has given up the maillot jaune – but will he be back in it 24 hours' time?

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar doesn’t tend to voluntarily give up a race lead. When he’s in front, he stays in front. Of the 18 stage races he’s led in his professional career, he’s gone on to win 17. That’s as good as unbeatable. The 2022 Tour de France is the only race he’s lost having previously been in charge.

Since turning pro in 2019, he’s only ceded a race’s leader’s jersey on three occasions, and two (the 2020 Volta a Valenciana and 2024 Tour de France) were due to count-back – he subsequently regained the lead the day after. The other time was this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, which can be considered the only time he willingly lent the leader’s jersey and had to fight hard to get it back.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

