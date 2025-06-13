Tadej Pogačar takes yellow jersey at Critérium du Dauphiné with solo victory on stage 6

World champion drops Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel on first summit finish

Tadej Pogačar at the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

With two Alpine stages to come, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) overhauled the general classification at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Friday, winning stage six’s summit finish in Combloux, and putting himself in pole position for the overall.

The world champion attacked with 7km to go – still seated in the saddle – dropping the race leader Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), both of whom he had lost time to in Wednesday's time trial.

