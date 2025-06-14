Tadej Pogačar wins the Criterium du Dauphiné’s queen stage 7 to lead Jonas Vingegaard by 1:01 going into the race's final day

Pogačar's second successive stage win, the 98th of his career, saw his tighten his grip on the yellow jersey going into the final day

Tadej Pogačar celebrates victory at Valmeinier 1800
Victory number 98 for Tadej Pogačar on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné summit finish of Valmeinier 1800
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
last updated

Visma-Lease a Bike threw everything they had at Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the Critérium du Dauphiné's “queen stage”, but it wasn’t enough to derail the Slovenian, who broke away from his rivals on the final climb to Valmeinier 1800 and finished 14 seconds clear of Visma rival Jonas Vingegaard.

The 98th victory of Pogačar’s career extended his overall lead on Vingegaard to a minute and one second ahead of the race’s final stage to Mont Cenis.

