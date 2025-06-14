Tadej Pogačar: I didn’t like Visma’s dangerous tactics on the Croix de Fer descent but that’s modern cycling

Pogačar unhappy with rival team's approach during Critérium du Dauphiné's queen stage, as Jonas Vingegaard says “I hope that this race can help me get better"

Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard on a descent during stage 7 of the Dauphiné
Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard on a descent during the queen stage of the Dauphiné to Valmeinier 1800
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tadej Pogačar had plenty of reasons to be pleased after he claimed his second successive stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné to cement his hold on the leader’s yellow jersey ahead of the final stage. However, the UAE Team Emirate-XRG leader confessed that he wasn't happy with the tactics employed by his rival Visma-Lease a Bike team as they attempted to apply pressure on the descent from stage seven’s high point on the Col de la Croix de Fer.

“They attacked towards the top of La Croix de Fer, and then I think they wanted to drop me on the downhill. They went a little bit dangerous in the first couple of kilometres on the down, and I didn’t like that, but it’s modern cycling,” Pogačar said in his post-stage interview.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

