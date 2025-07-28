Elisa Longo Borghini abandons Tour de France Femmes before stage 3

The Italian withdraws from the Tour with a gastrointestinal infection

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025 before Stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Elisa Longo Borghini had abandoned the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ahead of stage three after battling a gastrointestinal infection.

The Giro d’Italia winner began experiencing symptoms on the first stage, which worsened across the weekend. Despite stage 3’s comparative rest after two days of punchy racing, the weakening UAE Team ADQ rider made the decision this morning to withdraw from the race.

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

