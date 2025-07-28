Elisa Longo Borghini abandons Tour de France Femmes before stage 3

Elisa Longo Borghini had abandoned the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ahead of stage three after battling a gastrointestinal infection.

The Giro d’Italia winner began experiencing symptoms on the first stage, which worsened across the weekend. Despite stage 3’s comparative rest after two days of punchy racing, the weakening UAE Team ADQ rider made the decision this morning to withdraw from the race.

“After my victory at the Giro d’Italia Women, I was feeling really good and arrived at the Tour determined to achieve something important here as well,” Longo Borghini said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, I suddenly began experiencing symptoms of this virus, which has drained my energy more and more each day.”

With Movistar’s Marlen Reusser out of the race just days before Longo Borghini’s announcement with stomach issues, the first three days of the Tour de France Femmes has seen two favourites for overall victory depart from the race.

Unlike Longo Borghini, Reusser had arrived at the Tour unwell, abandoning the race on the first stage after 65km of racing.

However, his isn’t the first time the Italian has had to abandon the Tour de France Femmes. Back in 2023, both the Italian and her then Lidl-Trek teammate, Elisa Balsamo, were forced to leave the race ahead of Stage 7 after Borghini struggled with an infection in her left leg, and Balsamo with fatigue.

After the 33-year-old’s victories in February’s UAE Tour, second in the Vuelta España Femenina and another win at the Italian National Championships and then the Giro d'Italia in July, she came in as one of the favourites. No one was expecting it would be a gastrointestinal infection that ended her hopes for victory in France.

“I’m truly devastated and disappointed to have to abandon the Tour de France Femmes prematurely once again, but right now this was the best decision to make.”

Her team have said that the Italian champion will take this time to rest, recover, and prepare for the final races of the season.

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Visma-Lease a Bike's Marianne Vos currently sit tied at the top of the general classification, with the former in the yellow jersey after two days of racing.