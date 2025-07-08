'We were very lucky': Lorena Wiebes sprints to Giro d'Italia Women stage three win after crash-ravaged finale

Slippery roads saw a major chute in the final kilometres, with Wiebes one of the few contenders to get through unscathed

Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 Giro d&#039;Italia women 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes sprinted to an almost uncontested victory on stage three of the Giro d'Italia Women, after a big crash devastated the leading group and upturned many riders' victory hopes.

British rider Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) was second, with Wiebes's SD Worx-Protime team-mate third.

