'Pink is my favourite colour!' - Britain's Anna Henderson wins Giro d'Italia Women stage two and takes pink jersey

The Lidl-Trek rider finished ahead of Dilyxine Miermont in a rain-dappled mountain-finish to take her first WorldTour win

Anna Henderson of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Dilyxine Miermont of France and Team CERATIZIT Pro Cycling during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Britain's Anna Henderson powered to victory on stage two of the Giro d'Italia Women in Aprica on Monday, taking the pink jersey and race lead as a result.

The Lidl-Trek rider out-sprinted fellow breakaway rider, Dilyxine Miermont of Ceratizit Pro Cycling after the pair escaped with 40km to go on the stage, which finished on a category three climb.

