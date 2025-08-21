'Such a brutal environment': gravel bike brand's parent company files for bankruptcy

Poland's 7Anna presides over several bike companies but has been beset by various difficulties the past few years

While the cycling industry's post-Covid woes may not be a memory just yet, things are beginning to feel as though they're improving. However, that doesn't mean that nobody at all is struggling, as exemplified by Polish based company 7Anna filing for bankruptcy this week.

The parent company of gravel bike specialist Rondo as well as NS Bikes, Octane One and Creme Cycles confirmed that it filed that bankruptcy petition on August 18, after navigating what it called an "incredibly difficult" last two to three years.

"Such a claim does not mean the end of business or the abandonment of our brands," it says. "Anyone can submit this type of request – in this case it was made by the 7Anna board because of legal regulations.

"The company is operating as normal. We service bikes, we sell them, we even launch new models every day. We want to support you every step of the way. We are constantly talking to big investors and have a great hope that they turn out successful – then the whole company can keep going. We'll throw in a fifth gear then."

It added: "We are doing everything in our power to ensure that our brands survive and continue to inspire. We believe that the capital we have built – as one of the few Polish brands recognized globally in its segment – will be appreciated."

James Shrubsall