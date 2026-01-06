'We aim for the top with one true soul' – XDS Astana release rap song for 2026

It's not their first musical adventure, and yes this is a pro cycling team

XDS Astana
It opens with Nicola Conci playing a reasonably nice guitar riff, before the camera zooms in on the riders of XDS Astana and Alexandre Vinokourov opens his mouth. "What a year, the team is secure," the 52-year-old, well, raps.

Welcome to the third Astana rap. The 90-second long video features many of the WorldTour team's riders, including Alberto Bettiol, Nicolas Vinokourov and Aaron Gate, as well as other stars. It's a celebration of the team retaining its position in the WorldTour, its 20th anniversary, as well as a bit of a mission statement. It's a lot.

