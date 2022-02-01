Astana release new rap video starring Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov
Kazakh team have history of strange social media posts, but this one is quite something
"We are rolling pedals; for the gold medals" is just one of the standout lines from the latest rap released by Astana-Qazaqstan.
Yes, the WorldTour cycling team have published a rap video featuring stars including Vincenzo Nibali, Alexey Lutsenko and Joe Dombromowski.
The squad get their 2022 season underway tomorrow at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but have already made waves with their social media post on Tuesday.
Astana have form in the bizarre on social media - anything for some engagement - and have created raps before, including in 2019.
Their previous effort can even be listened to on music streaming services after it was released as a single.
The opening line establishes the team's new name for the season, after former sponsor Premier Tech pulled out: "This is Astana-Qazaqstan team."
The rap features a repeated verse which states some obvious things as well as setting goals for the year.
"Looking fresh, we are ready to win. We are rolling pedals, for the gold medals. Our job is to win, Astana is my team. We are riding to win, and it will be done, Astana is my team, from Kazkahstan."
Opinions were split on the video, with some on Twitter labelling it "sublime" and a "banger" while others called it "cringe".
🎼 Astana Is My Team - Cycling Rap Music Video!The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as united and motivated team!Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/B13l6JA4grFebruary 1, 2022
Among those rapping verses was new signing Joe Dombrowski, with the American climber appearing to direct it at his bike. Transcribing rap is not my forté, so I hope this is what the riders said.
"My bike you're my passion, I love you so much. You look so high fashion, I'm out of your touch. I spend all my time with my bike just to feel that all is too fine with my racing skills."
Lutsenko meanwhile, kept his verse simple: "This my change, this my vibe, my passion my message my power my game. My bike on the road, my heart is my team. My goals moving forward I follow my dream."
Italian rider Samuele Battistella told everyone he shaves his legs while scrolling Twitter, and that "nothing can stop us because Vino is back".
That Vino is Alexandre Vinokourov, who briefly stepped back from his role in charge of Astana before returning to the Kazakh team.
He raps, well, speaks: "We built this empire with López come back, Lutsenko can fire and Shark can attack."
López in Miguel Ángel López, who returns to Astana this season after one year away with Movistar. Shark, meanwhile, is a riff on Vincenzo Nibali's nickname, the Shark of Messina.
The Italian, who is set to ride Paris-Roubaix for the first time, rapped a verse in Italian, which I'm not even going to try and translate. I'm sure it was brilliant.
We will have to wait and see if Astana's form on the road will be anything as boundary-pushing as their music.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
