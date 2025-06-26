'It's played a key role' - the fishy reason why Lidl-Trek have been winning so much this season

What do Mads Pedersen and an otter have in common? Surprisingly, a few things actually: they both call Denmark home, have slicked-back hair, and, as of the past year, they both rely on salmon for performance.

You see, the diet of a pro cyclist and a marine mammal isn’t so different. The way they consume it is, though. While otters hunt and eat salmon fresh from the river, Lidl-Trek's squad has been taking a hydrolyzed version of the fish – broken down by a chemical reaction with water – in the form of recovery drink tablets.

Made by brand Unbroken, the WorldTour squad has been using the tablets since last August. According to the team, the new nutrition “has already played a key role” in their “standout” 2025 season, in which they’ve won six Giro d’Italia stages, the Grand Tour's ciclamino jersey, and the Amstel Gold Race.

The decision to trial the tablets came from Lidl-Trek’s team doctor, Jens Hinder. “Sometimes when new products come on the market, I get in contact and I ask if I could have a few items to check and see how it works,” he explained.

Hinder first took the product himself, then tested it with a group of amateur athletes, before introducing it to the Lidl-Trek squad at last year’s Vuelta a España.

One of those who used the tablets at the race was Mattias Skjelmose. “I started taking it before and after the stages, and I felt good so I continued to use it,” the eventual white jersey and Amstel Gold winner said.

“The Vuelta was a big success, so it could be that there were some gains there. I feel like I have an improved recovery with Unbroken, and I feel better on the bike day to day. I feel like my general well-being and overall health has improved too. I’m quite surprised at how good I feel.”

So what’s in the tablets, and do they actually taste like fish?

Made with Norwegian salmon protein, Unbroken’s product contains all nine essential amino acids, as well as vitamin B12 and zinc to help energy and immune recovery. The use of fish as a supplement is not a new phenomenon in cycling; eating oily fish or fish oil is understood to be a good source of omega-3 fats, which help cognitive function, muscle recovery and reduce inflammation.

With regards to the flavour, no, the tablets don’t taste like fish. Instead, they come in four different flavours: apple, lemon and lime, mango, and orange.

Lidl-Trek’s mens and women’s teams will wear Unbroken’s logo on their jerseys from next week’s men’s Tour de France and Giro d’Italia Women, as part of the team's partnership with the brand.

When you see Skjelmose take a swig at the finish line, know that it won't just be electrolytes in the bottle. All the way from Norway, there'll be a hint of salmon in there, too.