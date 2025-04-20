'I was riding for the podium' - Mattias Skjelmose pulls off shock Amstel Gold Race win after reeling back Tadej Pogačar attack

Dane worked with Remco Evenepoel to set up stunning three-way finale

Mattias Skjelmose wins Amstel Gold 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) pulled off the biggest and most stunning victory of his career at Amstel Gold Race, pipping the world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in a three-way sprint.

The Dane initially led a valiant bid to claw back a solo move by Pogačar, who attacked with over 40km to go. Skjelmose then rode in tandem with Evenepoel, reeling in a 30-second gap to the Slovenian, before coming from behind to beat the pair in the finale.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

