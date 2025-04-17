'If I were a tennis player then my career would be over': Remco Evenepoel contemplated early retirement after serious training accident

Double Olympic champion was left with nerve damage and says his shoulder is not yet fully healed ahead of his return to racing at Brabantse Pijl

Evenepoel celebrates after winning the Paris Olympics road race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel says he genuinely contemplated early retirement during his recovery from an array of extensive injuries after being doored by the driver of a Belgian postal vehicle last December.

Evenepoel was just beginning his winter training ahead of the 2025 season when the incident occurred. He was left with multiple fractures, including a broken shoulder, hand and ribs, and suffered a serious nerve injury in his shoulder.

Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

