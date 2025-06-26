'Please pay attention to vulnerable road users' - Top Belgian pro cyclist hit by car driver on training ride, escapes serious injury

Cian Uijtdebroeks bruised after crash

Cian Uijtdebroeks, a bike rider, in a yellow kit and yellow helmet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Cian Uijtdebroeks escaped serious injury after he was hit by a car driver during a training ride on Wednesday.

The promising young Belgian, winner of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2022, posted on Instagram a photo of himself in a hospital bed, along with the news that a driver had hit him pulling away.

