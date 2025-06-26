'Please pay attention to vulnerable road users' - Top Belgian pro cyclist hit by car driver on training ride, escapes serious injury

Cian Uijtdebroeks escaped serious injury after he was hit by a car driver during a training ride on Wednesday.

The promising young Belgian, winner of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2022, posted on Instagram a photo of himself in a hospital bed, along with the news that a driver had hit him pulling away.

"Today a car, came out of his parking, crossed the road and hit me hard during training," he wrote. "Pls pay attention for vulnerable road user! If you don’t, you play with lives!"

Thankfully, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider was not seriously hurt in the incident. His team later confirmed this: "Cian was indeed involved in a training accident. Fortunately, no fractures were found in the hospital and he was allowed to go home later that evening. He did suffer some bruises and abrasions. We will have to wait and see how his recovery goes in the coming days."

Uijtdebroeks is far from the first professional to be hit by a driver while training, but if he escapes with just scrapes, he might feel quite lucky.

The 22-year-old has not raced since the Tour du Doubs in mid-April, and was set to make a comeback at the Belgian National Championships this weekend.

Earlier this week, Uijtdebroeks sounded optimistic for his upcoming goals in another Instagram post: "The last couple of months have been a period of hard work towards upcoming goals with the focus on getting the engine properly running again. I will be back in the bunch on Sunday at Nationals to enjoy the lovely Belgian crowd."

After winning L'Avenir three years ago, Uijtdebroeks has had success in stage races, landing top 10s in WorldTour events, including eighth at the Vuelta a España in 2023. A protracted transfer saga followed, with Visma-Lease a Bike buying the young Belgian out of his contract with Bora-Hansgrohe.

Since joining Visma, he has been afflicted with health issues, with Covid forcing out of the Vuelta a España last year after he had complained of feeling "paralysed" in his legs. A back injury meant he left Tirreno-Adriatico early this season. His best result so far this year was fifth overall at the Tour of Oman.