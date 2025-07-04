British pro cyclist broke neck in National Championships mega crash

Seb Grindley apologises to others caught up in incident, caused by a pothole in west Wales

Seb Grindley at the National Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
British pro cyclist Seb Grindley broke his neck in a huge crash at the British National Road Championships last week.

A large crash after about an hour of the elite road race split the field and ended the race for many. Grindley of Lidl-Trek Future Racing and Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) were among those affected. The race was not officially neutralised, despite the road being blocked by the crash for minutes on a narrow Welsh road, with the front group continuing to push on.

