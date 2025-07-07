Jasper Philipsen out of Tour de France after heavy crash on stage three, breaks collarbone

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was the only one to hit the deck as riders tangled in intermediate sprint

Jasper Philipsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Green jersey favourite Jasper Philipsen crashed out of the Tour de France after riders clashed in the intermediate sprint on Monday's stage three, breaking his collarbone in the process.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck riders was the only one to come down, after Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) bounced off another rider, Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Wanty) and into Philipsen, who fell heavily on his shoulder.

