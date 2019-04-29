Best road bike wheels reviewed 2019: rim and disc wheelsets

A new set of road bike wheels is one upgrade you can guarantee will give your ride a lift. A set of new hoops can shed weight to help in the hills or improve aerodynamics so you can power along on the flat, hoovering up KOMs without breaking a sweat.

We’ll start this guide with our immediate product recommendations, split into four different groups: sub-£550 rim brake wheels, then £550-1000 rim brake wheels before the best £1000+rim brake wheels, followed by our pick of the best disc brake road bike wheels.

There’s a lot to think about when buying a new pair of wheels, so further down the page you’ll find a detailed guide to help you make the right choice.

The best rim brake road bike wheels under £550

DT Swiss 1600 Spline 23 £474.98

Score 9/10

Read more: DT Swiss 1600 Spline 23 review

Buy now: DT Swiss 1600 Spline 23 at Merlin Cycles for £339

A perfect set of upgrade wheels with a checklist of what you’d look for at this price tag. They’re tubeless ready as standard and have 18mm internal rim width which is a smidge wider than a lot of the competition and sits tyres all the better because of it. DT Swiss are well known for making excellent spokes and hubs, with competitor brands often speccing them on their own wheelsets. True to form, these wheels remained true and felt very stiff offering great performance benefits on our long training rides.

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST £539

Score: 10/10

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium ELite UST review

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST at Evans Cycles for £454.99

For any bike costing £2000 or below, a pair of the Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheels will be a huge step up in performance. The UST stands for Universal System Tubeless, and the Ksyriums are now tubeless ready at the point of purchase. That means a wider rim that better suits 25mm tyres, with no more mushrooming of the tyre on the rim.

The wheel comes with high quality QRM+ bearings, which are the same as those found in the more expensive Mavic Cosmic wheels. The wheels are also bombproof and stiff and have survived being clattered into potholes and up curbs.

Cero AR30 EVO wheels £499 10/10

Score: 10/10

Read more: Cero AR30 wheels review

Buy now: Cero AR30 EVO wheels at Cycle Devision for £299

You can tell that these Cero AR30 wheels are built with considerable thought, and that’s what makes them standout from the competition. You get class-leading Sapim CX Ray straight-pull spokes, an anti-bite guard on the hub to stop the cassette digging into the body and wide internal rim widths.

This means the tyre sits wide on the rim, and we found that 25mm tyres look more like 28s. This gives an aerodynamic advantage as well as bolstering comfort. They’ll definitely bring any stock bike to life.

Hunt Race Season Aero Wide tubeless ready wheels £379 10/10

Score: 10/10

Read more: Hunt Race Season Aero Wide wheels review

Buy now: Hunt Race Season Aero Wide Wheels at Hunt Wheels for £379

Being tubeless ready, strong, light and stiff we honestly thought that the Hunt Race Season Aero Wide wheels were too good to be true – but thankfully we were wrong! Out the box, these wheels are ready to ride because Hunt provides them tubeless ready, and once set up the rims give a perfect seal.

This is because internally, the rims are 19mm wide and work well with both narrow 23mm tyres and wide 25s. A reasonable weight of 1570g, an aerodynamic rim and a killer price tag make these wheels a must have.

The best rim brake road bike wheels £500-1000

Fulcrum racing zero carbon wheels £849.99

Score: 9/10

Read more: Fulcrum Racing Zero wheels review

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing Zero carbon wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1319

They’re not the lightest wheels available, but for the price they’re excellent all-rounders and tubeless ready. We threw these on a Pinarello Dogma F10, a bike known for showing up flexy wheels and they held their own. Partner this stiffness with decent rolling speed and these upgrade wheels would be very good for budding racers.

Hunt 50 Carbon Wide Aero £899

Score 9/10

Read more: Hunt 50 Carbon Wide Aero review

Buy now: Hunt 50 Carbon Wide Aero wheelset at Hunt for £899

They’re not the fastest to accelerate, but once the Hunt 50 Carbon Wide Aero wheels are up to speed, they’re unstoppable with a great rolling speed and on our tests these instantly increased our average ride speed. At a sniff under £900, this performance is particularly important at what is probably the most competitive price point on the market. They’re also tubeless ready and have a rim width to boot.

The best rim brake road bike wheels £1000+

Zipp 302 carbon clincher £1299

Score: 10/10

Read more: Zipp 302 carbon clincher review

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher at Tredz for £1134

Zipp’s first foray into this competitive price point has been a complete success. It’s clear that the Zipp 302s have retained all of Zipp’s extensive knowledge and experience, just in a stripped back form.

But meeting this price point has done nothing to dampen the performance of the wheels and these clinchers are devastatingly fast, holding their speed like a deep aero wheel.

Black Inc Black Thirty wheelset £1,850

10/10

Read more: Black Inc Black Thirty review

Buy now from Black Inc

A 1390g weight is paired to the wheelset’s stiff 30mm rim, making them undeniably fast on the hills and giving the rider a real sense of advantage. Their racing credentials really shined through in the local crit races too, with no flexing through corners and they even rolled our tester to victory on one occasion.

Zipp 303 Firecrest wheelset £1,986

10/10

Read more: Zipp 303 Firecrest wheelset review

Buy now: Zipp 303 Firecrest carbon clincher wheels at Tweeks Cycles for £765

The Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels benefitted from a trickling down of the brand’s NSW technology. In particular, this means the Sawtooth dimple technology that gives the wheels an aerodynamic boost as well as the best in class Showstopper braking. Unlike other carbon wheels of a comparable 45mm depth, the Zipp 303 Firecrest wheelset rocketed up to speed and stayed put long after you stopped pedalling.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL UST £1,579

Score: 10/10

Read more: Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon SL UST

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL UST at Evans Cycles for £879.99

It’s rare that we test a pair of wheels that we feel have genuinely changed the game, but with these we’re confident in saying that. Mavic updated the wheels to be tubeless ready and improved the braking. The result is one of the fastest and best braking deep section wheels on the market.

The best disc brake wheel sets

A disc brake wheel set is specifically designed to be slowed via rotors mounted to dedicated hubs. Since the rotor is braked by a caliper close to the hub, disc wheels often have a higher spoke count than rim-braked wheels because of the additional and one-sided twisting forces the system generates.

However, disc brake wheels have no need of a braking surface at the rim, so less material can be used in that area, making a disc wheel potentially faster to accelerate.

Current disc brake rims can be – and are – often wider, designed for bigger tyres since they are freed from the constraints of the rim caliper. Proponents of disc brakes claim that they offer better modulation at the lever for less input from the fingers.

Why go for disc brakes?

It has been argued that before carbon clinchers arrived, there was no need for disc brakes in road cycling since rim braking on aluminium was safe, predictable and progressive in all weather conditions and heat was dissipated reliably enough. Whether you’re a disc-brakes fan or not, it’s indisputable that disc brakes have solved that particular problem for the now-ubiquitous carbon clincher.

Disc brake wheel sets reviewed

Borg 45 Disc brake wheel set £870.00

Score: 8/10

Buy now: Borg 45 Disc brake wheel set at The Cycle Clinic for £1000

The Borg 45 Disc wheel set is hand built in the UK by Malcolm Borg using Far East-made carbon rims on Italian-made Miche hubs. The internal width of the wheels is 18.5mm so it supports wider tyres, which is good because Borg says these 45mm wheels are good for cyclo-cross and gravel, and Borg will supply and fit tubeless tyres, too.

It all adds up to a nice package that, out on the road, feels fast and responsive thanks to high spoke count and tension. There’s enough depth to give you an aero advantage and stable handing on fast descents, without feeling edgy in crosswinds. At just under 1,700g, they’re on the money for weight for a wheel set of this depth too. The supplied axle kit lets you adopt 12mm or 15mm front thru-axles and 142x12mm rear.

Cero RC35-D £899

Score 10/10

Read more: Cero RC35-D review

Buy now: Cero RC35-D from the Cycle Division for £899

The Cero RC35-D wheels are everything you could want from modern wheels. Getting out of the saddle on climbs we found these wheels felt stiff and responsive. Combine that with a 1409g weight for the pair and these things really start to zip along. Setting them up tubeless couldn’t have been easier and the wide 19mm internal rim width sat both 25mm Continental tyres and 35mm gravel tyres comfortable. Hammering along the road, racing cross or gravel riding, these wheels were faultless.

Hunt 50 Carbon Aero Disc £899

Score 9/10

Read more: Hunt 50 Carbon Aero Disc review

Buy now: Hunt 50 Carbon Aero Disc at Hunt

At £899, Hunt’s 50mm carbon wheels are a set of great value upgrade wheels. Their first week of testing saw them covering 750km of riding in Calpe, Spain where they suited the rolling roads very nicely. Occasionally on the long descents their rims would catch the wind, knocking descending confidence a little. However, on the flat they rolled along at 34/35kmh comfortably, accompanied by a very loud freehub!

Giant SLR 1 Disc Full Carbon 42 disc brake wheel set £1,000

Score: 9/10

Read more: Giant SLR 1 Disc Full Carbon 42 review

Buy now: Giant SLR 1 42 at Tredz for £999

Giant is now producing wheels that are as good as any currently on the market, with the Sunweb pro team riding the top-level ones as proof. It’s no surprise that its own-brand wheels are characterised by a high level of technology paired with a competitively low price. They have a deep-section carbon tubeless-ready rim that has a depth of 42mm. There are 21 aero spokes at the front and 24 in the rear, Giant using Sapim CX-Sprints, like Zipp in this test and many big other big OEM wheel manufacturers.

The wheels added a responsiveness to our test rides that’d been missing and supplied some much needed aerodynamic help. It’s hard to fault the SLRs: stiff and responsive at a competitive price point – they’re tubeless ready, too.

Roval CLX 50 Disc wheelset £1,850

Score: 10/10

Read more: Roval CLX 50 Disc review

Buy now: Roval CLX 50 Disc front wheel for £699

Buy now: Roval CLX 50 Disc rear wheel for £989

Wide and stiff, the Roval CLX 50 Disc are some of the fastest rolling wheels we’ve tried. A very wide 20.9mm internal rim width seats tyres comfortably and is all the better for those wanting to run tubeless. A high 21/24 spoke count helps maintain the wheels rigidity and these wheels use 12mm thru-axles to counter the additional forces of the disc brakes.

Want something a little bit deeper? We also rate the Roval CLX 64 Disc wheels very highly.

Enve SES 5.6 Disc wheelset £2700

Score: 9/10

Read more: Enve SES 5.6 review

Buy now: Enve SES 5.6 Disc at Merlin Cycles for £3100

Enve’s SES 5.6 have received an updated hubs that offer better durability. The front rim is 54mm deep whilst the rear is is 63mm which is more aerodynamic and the wheels are both tubular and tubeless ready. We tested the latter and found them to be particularly tubeless friendly, setting up with no hassle at all.

Riding the Enve’s took minutes of our standard test loops and at 1576g they’re light for a deep section rim.

Choosing the right road bike wheels for you

The thing is, if you want a wheel that is light and aerodynamic while also being stiff to cope with the power you put out when sprinting and hardy enough to stay straight and true when faced with rough roads, you’re going to notice a sizeable dent in your bank account. So before buying, it’s important to know exactly what you want from your wheelset.

If you know you live somewhere with terrible roads, or choppy terrain then you’ll probably put a great emphasis on robustness, and having a set of wheels that will stand the test of time. Typically, “bombproof” wheels are shallow, with a box design and an aluminium rim. That doesn’t mean they’re slow though, and we’ve been very impressed with box aluminium rims from the likes of Hunt, Mavic and DT Swiss. Similarly, though, that’s not to suggest carbon isn’t strong, and many pros run carbon wheels at the toughest cobbled classics, but it can offer a harsh ride on rough ground.

If you’ve just bought yourself a snazzy new aero bike, then you’ll probably want a wheelset with an aerodynamic edge. These are wheels that have extra material extending down from the rim, which helps the rim cut through the wind. They can give a real advantage if you’re racing, or if you want to improve your average speed on your rides. It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that to get the most aerodynamic benefits you need to be consistently travelling above 32kph. Of course, if you want a deep section wheel with a carbon build you’re going to be spending a fair whack. You can get cheaper, aluminium builds but these tend to be a bit heavier.

The lightest wheels are reserved for those who do a lot of climbing, or live somewhere very hilly. The weight reduction is possible because of carbon fibre builds, and other neat features like lightweight spokes, carbon fibre hubs and the general removing of any excess material – and for that reason they tend to have a shallower rim. As you might expect, you’ll need deep pockets to buy these lightweight hoops.

These categories are a general guide to the types of wheels, but fortunately for us cyclists most wheels are spread across the three types, and in general it is possible to get a very good set of do-it-all wheels.

Different types of road bike wheels

Clincher road bike wheels

Your bike probably came complete with clincher wheels and this is for good reason. Clinchers are the most common type of bike wheel currently available and are defined by the type of tyre they use.

Clinchers utilise an open cross section tyre with a bead that holds it in place on the rim profile and an inner tube is placed inside the rim. This offers a great deal of convenience as it is easy to repair when you get punctures.

Carbon clincher wheels are significantly heavier than their equivalent tubulars because the rim needs to be stronger to cope with the demands of braking pressure and force from the rim. Some deep section wheels feature a carbon fairing placed over an aluminium rim. These are heavier, but are cheaper than a completely carbon rim, owing to lower manufacturing and development costs.

Advantages of clincher wheels

Easy to repair punctures, just by carrying spare inner tubes

Easy to change tyres, can be done in minutes

Clincher tyres are typically cheaper than tubulars

Disadvantages of clincher wheels

Typically heavier than a tubular rim

Higher rotational weight than a tubular

Braking surface encounters higher stress, having to withstand outward pressure of the bead and inward pressure of heat from the brakes

Tubeless road bike wheels

Tubeless wheels have become very popular over the last few years, with more and more brands fitting the standard on their bikes. Instead of having an inner tube inside a tyre, the tyre itself creates an airtight seal against the rim, so all you have to do is inject some sealant and pump some air into the tyre.

A consequence of making the rim airtight can be that it is slightly heavier, but this is somewhat offset by the lack of inner tube. The sealant is designed to seal holes and punctures as they happen. It is still possible to get a flat on a tubeless wheel, at which point an inner tube can be placed inside, but the risk is considerably less, making them ideal for those wanting to avoid punctures. Plus, the general consensus is that these are faster than other types of wheel and tyre combinations.

Advantages

Much lower risk of flat tyres

Low rolling resistance

Disadvantages

Fiddly to set up

More weight at the rim

Tubular road bike wheels

Prior to the invention of clincher tyres, tubular wheels were the only option available. Today they’re a rare sight away from racing (where teams have support) as they are an enclosed tyre, with an inner tube sealed or sewn inside, making them very inconvenient if you have to change a tyre.

Tubular wheels are usually lighter than the clincher alternative. This is because the rim does not need to be as strong in order to hold the bead of the tyre. Instead, the tubular tyre is glued or taped onto the rim.

Bonding of the tyre to the rim is crucial, in order to avoid rolling the tyre off the rim while cornering. Gluing is most traditional way and considered the most reliable, but it typically takes a couple of days to set, whereas tape is much quicker.

If you are racing, riding a sportive, or training on a tubular tyre (tub for short) and you get a puncture there are a couple of options. Sealant, such as Vittoria Pit Stop can be injected into the tyre to seal the hole, but this may not work if the hole is too big.

Alternatively a spare tub can be placed on the rim, but this will not be bonded as strongly. If you are racing, or riding with a support vehicle, tubulars can be a joy to ride, but for training rides and everyday use, even professionals use clinchers. In summary:-

Advantages of tubular wheels

Lighter wheels

Lighter rim is better for acceleration

Tubular tyres roll very nicely

Disadvantages of tubular wheels

Less easy to fit than clinchers

Repairing a puncture not as straight forward as a clincher

The anatomy of a road bike wheel

Rims

The rims are usually the first thing you notice on a pair of wheels. Deeper section wheels are more aerodynamic, but are heavier than their shallow rim counterparts. In addition, crosswinds can catch the deeper section like a sail, which can make keeping the bike in a straight line a handful. A lower profile is much easier to control and is often lighter in weight – meaning it will accelerate faster.

Braking surface

Having a carbon or aluminium wheel is going to directly impact the braking surface of the rim. It is easier to manufacture a perfectly flat braking surface with aluminium, resulting in more consistent braking. In addition, aluminium can be machined to feature grooves and patterns to improve the efficiency of the braking.

Carbon braking is consistently improving as technology moves forward, but compared to aluminium it is often not as good in the wet. Carbon braking surfaces can also suffer heat build, especially if you drag your brakes for a long time. This can lead to de-lamination of the rim.

Hubs

Hubs are at the centre of the wheel and contain the axle and bearings. Higher quality hubs are better made, often with superior bearings that roll with less friction. Cartridge bearings are the usual standard on anything except the cheapest wheels because they are simple to replace. The smoothest bearings are ceramic ones, although they come with a price tag to match.

In freewheel bicycles (i.e. anything that is not a fixie), the rear hub is a freehub. This means you can freewheel without turning the pedals. The cassette is fitted onto the freehub body.

Whether a wheelset is Shimano or Campagnolo compatible depends upon the freehub body, as the cassettes from the two manufacturers are a slightly different design in the way they slot onto the freehub. This isn’t a problem as different freehub bodies can be purchased and changed on the wheel. Note Shimano and SRAM are compatible with each other. In addition, Edco now make a freehub body that is compatible with Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo cassettes.

10, 11 or 12-speed?

All new wheels now feature a freehub body designed for 11-speed cassettes. But don’t worry if you’re still running 10-speed, as you can use a 10-speed cassette on an 11-speed freehub by using a spacer. These spacers are often included with the wheels, but if you are unsure, check with your local bike shop.

Campagnolo has become the first cycling groupset maker to create a 12-speed groupset. The good news is that the cassette fits on the same body as the 11-speed Campagnolo ones, meaning you should be able to keep using your old wheels.

Spokes and Nipples

Spokes provide support from the hub to the rim and distribute the pressure around the bike wheel, working in both tension and compression. Pay attention to the spoke count, as the more there are the stronger but heavier the wheel. Meanwhile, fewer spokes often make the wheel more aerodynamic. The shape of the spokes also matters – with flat/aero/bladed spokes becoming increasingly standard over all price points.

Nipples help hold the spoke in place on the rim and are typically made of brass (although aluminium can save weight). When a wheel is trued the spoke tension is adjusted via the nipple.