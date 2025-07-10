Mathieu van der Poel and the Alpecin-Deceuninck team train with these bone-conducting headphones, and you can now get them at 50% off this Amazon Prime Day

These Tri2 headphones, as worn by the pros, are currently a real steal on Amazon, both in the US and the UK

H2O Audio TRI 2 headphones on Alpecin-Deceuninck rider
(Image credit: H2O Audio)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s audio partner, H2O Audio, recently sent a pair of their top-tier RIPT Ultra headphones to try. They were excellent, and I awarded them four stars. I was impressed not just by the sound quality, but their clear understanding of what people who train a lot need from a good pair of headphones.

However, as over-ear headphones, they weren’t at all recommended for cycling outside, where as cyclists, we need all of our available senses to keep us and other road users safe.

H2O Audio TRI 2
H2O Audio TRI 2: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save 50%. The H2O Audio TRI 2 bone-conducting headphones will enable you to listen to your favourite music or podcasts AND hear ambient noise such as traffic. For triathletes, they even work in the water for MP3 playback.

View Deal
H2O Audio TRI 2
H2O Audio TRI 2: was £159.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Save 26%. These bone-conducting headphones enable you to listen to your favourite music or podcasts while still being aware of traffic noise around you. The soft silicone finish maximises comfort, while the controls are easy to use, even mid-ride.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1