First look at unreleased Cervelo R5 - Visma's not-so-secret new weapon for the mountains

Cervelo's new R5 looks so similar to the last, no one noticed it at the Criterium De Dauphine. Can it make it's mark when the riders head into the mountains next week?

Cervelo R5 driveside
Significant development work, on every tube, means the Cervelo R5's frame is completely new, despite the familiar look
(Image credit: Andy Carr)
Cervelo’s new R5 hid in plain sight for weeks but is now out in the open since its quiet arrival in a hotel car park in Lille this weekend. You could be forgiven for thinking it’s not that different, visually at least, to any R5 in the last ten years. But Cervelo, and their pro-team Visma Lease-a-bike, are banking on pay back for the detailed work that's gone in to it.

Those who were underwhelmed with the visual and largely subtle aero developments apparent in the S5 – launching officially today – might be even more perplexed by this new R5.

