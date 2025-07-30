Boutique style 'custom' paint options and fit comes to Europe with direct to consumer brand Canyon

It makes sense that if you’re going to spend north of £10,000 on a road bike you should get some degree of customisation.

That's always been the case with smaller custom builders, where personalisation is often the reason why customers go down the bespoke route, but so far, direct to consumer brands haven't offered much in the way of stem and handlebar options, let alone custom paint.

That's changing. We recently covered Handsling in the UK, who offer an almost unlimited number of paint and groupset options from their Surrey base, and at the other end of the scale, very large brands such as Trek with it's Project One offer, and Cannondale with their Lab 71 brand, have sought to offer greater levels of personalisation, custom paint and special edition bikes.

Only Orbea in the middle of the market have really offered anything close to Trek Project One, with a range of colour options, until now.

Today, Canyon join the custom options ranks in Europe, with their popular MyCanyon programme now available in Europe. They're limiting the approach to a range of collections, which can be customised with name stickers, but the welcome addition of a number of bar, stem and contact point options will ensure more people can achieve a good fit on their CFR range.

(Image credit: Canyon)

(Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

Previously only available in the US and Asia, the European roll-out of MyCanyon brings three stunning looking artwork collections to the table, the Fabrio, the Mano and the Opus collection, with the latter using designs from renowned artists Elena Salmistraro or Felipe Pantone.

Whilst the fit and function options are what really matters when it comes to performance. Varied saddle options and stem lengths are available to best match your preferred riding position while custom groupset, wheels and tyre combinations allow for your dream build to become reality.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Canyon)

The latest additions include the option of the CP0048/49 handlebar that allows for a lower, more compact riding position, which Canyon saves up to 14 watts.

There are also two new wheelsets available as part of the MyCanyon programme, the all-rounder ARC 100 DiCut 55mm wheels from DT Swiss and Zipp’s new 454 NSW model, which feature a sawtooth rim profile with varying depths of 58mm and 53mm.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Customers can use both the Canyon website and app to build their custom Aeroad CFR, which includes a 3D augmented reality feature, allowing for different paint schemes and components to be viewed from various angles.

MyCanyon customization starts at 10,499 EUR. For more detail visit www.canyon.com/my-canyon-custom-bike