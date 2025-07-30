Boutique style 'custom' paint options and fit comes to Europe with direct to consumer brand Canyon

Offered for the Aeroad CFR race bike, the programme allows for a range of new schemes fit and components

MyCanyon Aeroad CFR race bike
(Image credit: Canyon)
By
published

It makes sense that if you’re going to spend north of £10,000 on a road bike you should get some degree of customisation.

That's always been the case with smaller custom builders, where personalisation is often the reason why customers go down the bespoke route, but so far, direct to consumer brands haven't offered much in the way of stem and handlebar options, let alone custom paint.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.

