Ride it or hang it on the wall? The limited-edition Look frameset that costs $10,000

There are many passionate cyclists who likely deem the bicycle a work of art. From Italian crafted steel classics to today’s carbon fibre exotica, form and function can combine to create, at times, something practical, effective and beautiful to look at. Released this week, the limited-edition Look 795 Blade RS, each frame hand painted by a noted London artist, takes this idea a step further by adding a price tag that wouldn’t seem out of place in a gallery.

We also take a peek at Poc’s latest collaboration with the African cycling squad Team Amani, a trio of titanium gravel bikes from the States and Fizik's latest gravel shoe aimed at those who like to race, rather than cruise.

Limited-edition Look 795 Blade RS

Artist Jay Kaes with his limited-edition Look 795 Blade RS frameset. (Image credit: Look)

Look’s Modrian inspired logo remains one of cycling’s most iconic, and the French brand is using it to great effect once more. It’s taken 50 of its 795 Blade RS framesets, used by the WorldTour Cofidis squad, and had them hand-painted by London Glitch Pop artist Jay Kaes.

The result is a run of limited-edition frames that will sell for €/£/$10,000 a pop. If that figure has caused heart palpitations, it’s worth knowing that each frame is unique given the minor variations in brushwork. Oh, and you also get a carbon Aero Combo cockpit, a carbon Aero Post 4, a pair of Keo Blade Ceramic Ti pedals with a Kaes design and an A4 print of the frameset graphic.

A work in progress. (Image credit: Look)

The collaboration between brand and artist began at the 2024 Rouleur show, where Kaes painted two frames in front of the crowds. “I aimed to translate the rhythm and movement of cycling into colour and shape,” says Kaes. “The result is a functional object that also stands as a piece of visual culture.”

A work of art or race-ready frameset? The limited-edition Look is both. (Image credit: Look)

While the frameset is most certainly functional - we awarded it as our Aero Bike of the Year last year, and Cofidis have ridden it to a handful of victories already in 2025 - the price tag might prohibit just how many miles each of the fifty bikes clock up.

Poc Team Amani collection

Poc's Team Amani collection comprises vest and helmet. (Image credit: Poc)

The Amani project is dedicated to creating opportunities for cyclists in Africa, with Team Amani, a shining example of its work; the race team brings together the best riders from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia to compete in the biggest international gravel races.

POC has been working with Team Amani since 2019 and has just released a new collection, which includes the new Cytal helmet and the Ultra Vest. The limited edition-collection will be used by the team in the upcoming Migration race in Kenya.

The Team Amani edition Cytal helmet. (Image credit: POC)

The Cytal helmet is currently the number one ranked road helmet tested by Virginia Tech and uses much of the tech found on the Carbon model, including a Mips safety liner . Here it’s decked out in the distinctive Team Armani colours.

The brand new Ultra Vest has been designed in conjunction with the team. It features multiple pockets, including one to store a 2-litre water bladder. All pockets are designed to be in easy reach while racing as well holding the contents secure. The fluorescent orange combined with reflective details add to its inherently practical nature.

Multiple pockets are at the heart of the Ultra Vest's design. (Image credit: POC)

"The new Team Amani edition exudes everything we stand for — it's fueled by our energy, our fire, and our drive to do things our way," said Mikel Delagrange, Director of Team Amani. "We want our riders to bring their own spirit to elite performance — smiling, enjoying the pressure, embracing the competition. But behind that joy is a deep, often unseen dedication: the hours in the dark, the sacrifices, the quiet discipline it takes just to reach the start line. That kind of dedication, drawn from deep within and shared across the team, is what makes Amani special. It creates a special energy, our fire. And it's inspirational."

The Cytal helmet is priced at $350, while the vest retails for $180.

No. 22 Drifter range

The Drifter X. (Image credit: No. 22 Bicycle Company)

New York-based No. 22 Bicycle Company, a specialist in handbuilt titanium framesets, has updated its Drifter range of gravel bikes to recognise the continuing evolution of the discipline.

The line-up now consists of three models, the Drifter, the Drifter X and the Drifter Adventure. Each features new geometry, which can be either stock or custom, as well as wider tyre clearances compared to previous iterations. All three can be ‘upgraded’ with internal routing; the package includes an internally routed fork, No. 22 bespoke 3D-printed titanium stem, and titanium headset.

The X (above) is an all-road offering, with its slightly steeper head tube angle allowing for shorter seat stays that enable clearance for 42mm wide tyres.

The Drifter. (Image credit: No. 22 Bicycle Co.)

The Drifter is a gravel racer. Designed to deliver plenty of stiffness, it comes with a suspension-corrected rigid fork and clearance for 56mm wide tyres.

The Drifter Adventure. (Image credit: No. 22 Bicycle Co.)

Rounding out the trio of bikes is the Adventure. As the name implies it’s designed for bikepacking, with plenty of mounts, the option to run a suspension fork (it comes with a carbon fork as standard) and clearance for 52mm wide tyres. Both the Drifter and the Drifter Adventure feature a brand new 3D-printed yoke.

Prices start at $6,199, which includes the frameset, headset and seatpost clamp or topper. The internal routing

Fizik Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave X

The Powerstrap in action. (Image credit: Fizik)

By once again combining two of its more innovative footwear technologies Fizik has created a shoe that certainly stands out from the crowd. The Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave X is aimed at gravel racers and as the names states blends an Aeroweave upper with a Powerstrap closure.

The Aeroweave fabric is now in its second generation and is designed to be light and breathable as well as resistant to rain. It’s made from nylon fibres that are interwoven with thermoplastic polymers that Fizik says lend strength and support and thus ideally suited to the demands of off-road racing.

Fizik says the X1 carbon sole is a 10 on its stiffness rating. (Image credit: Fizik)

As for the Powerstrap, it wraps around the foot and is secured using Velcro. The instep and the midfoot can be adjusted separately, which should allow users to dial in the fit. Fizik says it’s made the straps lighter and stronger compared to the older versions.

Throw in a stiff, carbon outsole (but hopefully not to the detriment of walking) with plenty of grip and you should have a shoe that’s up to the task. The claimed weight is 265g per shoe while the price tag is £330.00 / $349.99.