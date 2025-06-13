Ride it or hang it on the wall? The limited-edition Look frameset that costs $10,000

Each run-of-50 765 Blade RS is hand-painted by London artists Jay Kaes, plus a POC and Team Amani collection, handmade Ti gravel bikes and Fizik gravel race shoes

Limited-edition Look 795 Blade RS
(Image credit: Look)
There are many passionate cyclists who likely deem the bicycle a work of art. From Italian crafted steel classics to today’s carbon fibre exotica, form and function can combine to create, at times, something practical, effective and beautiful to look at. Released this week, the limited-edition Look 795 Blade RS, each frame hand painted by a noted London artist, takes this idea a step further by adding a price tag that wouldn’t seem out of place in a gallery.

We also take a peek at Poc’s latest collaboration with the African cycling squad Team Amani, a trio of titanium gravel bikes from the States and Fizik's latest gravel shoe aimed at those who like to race, rather than cruise.

